July 28 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees traded three minor league pitchers to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for outfielder Andrew Benintendi, the teams announced. The Yankees and Royals announced the swap Wednesday night. The Royals acquired left-handed pitcher J.T. Sikkema and right-handed pitchers Chandler Champlain and Beck Way in the four-player deal.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 23 MINUTES AGO