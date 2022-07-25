40-year-old sandwich shop in Tanglin to close by end of the year

Allapattah’s Subs On The Run is the affordable lunch place everyone needs in their life. The sandwiches here are old-school, American-style subs, grinders, hoagies, heroes—whatever you want to call them. You can get anything from a simple ham and cheese to a breakfast sub with pastrami, eggs, and cheese. A large part of their menu is devoted to hot sandwiches, like different riffs on a Philly cheesesteak, and their soft, fluffy rolls do a great job of soaking up various juices and sauces. Like any good sub shop, you can customize pretty much anything on the menu, so go ahead and get ketchup on your chicken cordon bleu sandwich. We won’t judge you.
