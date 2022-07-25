Kendrick Lamar brings security guard to tears during live performance of ‘Love’

Kendrick Lamar’s performance of his 2017 track “Love” appeared to bring a security guard to tears, during a recent stop on his The Big Steppers Tour.

In a viral clip being circulated on social media, a security guard can be seen wiping tears from his face while the 35-year-old rapper performs “Love”, the track off his album DAMN.

Towards the end of the clip, the guard gathers himself and raps the line “I’m like an exit away” while moving his head to the beat.

Many people have reacted to the video.

“I actually love this video. You can see how deep the lyrics and how much Kendrick helped him with this song and probably that entire DAMN album,” one person wrote.

Another person added: “The power of music.”

One person wrote: “I cry when I hear this song too.”

Last month, Lamar closed Glastonbury 2022 with a powerful headline set that saw him chant “Godspeed for women’s rights”, in protest against the overturning of Roe vs Wade in the US, before dramatically exiting the Pyramid Stage.

During his set, the Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper had performed a number of hit songs from his back catalogue, accompanied by a group of choreographed dancers.

Lamar is currently touring around the world and will perform shows in Europe and the UK from 7 October.