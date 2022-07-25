ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Kendrick Lamar brings security guard to tears during live performance of ‘Love’

By Peony Hirwani
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vvydL_0grc6l6200

Kendrick Lamar’s performance of his 2017 track “Love” appeared to bring a security guard to tears, during a recent stop on his The Big Steppers Tour.

In a viral clip being circulated on social media, a security guard can be seen wiping tears from his face while the 35-year-old rapper performs “Love”, the track off his album DAMN.

Towards the end of the clip, the guard gathers himself and raps the line “I’m like an exit away” while moving his head to the beat.

Many people have reacted to the video.

“I actually love this video. You can see how deep the lyrics and how much Kendrick helped him with this song and probably that entire DAMN album,” one person wrote.

Another person added: “The power of music.”

One person wrote: “I cry when I hear this song too.”

Last month, Lamar closed Glastonbury 2022 with a powerful headline set that saw him chant “Godspeed for women’s rights”, in protest against the overturning of Roe vs Wade in the US, before dramatically exiting the Pyramid Stage.

During his set, the Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper had performed a number of hit songs from his back catalogue, accompanied by a group of choreographed dancers.

Lamar is currently touring around the world and will perform shows in Europe and the UK from 7 October.

Comments / 1

Related
defpen

Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video

Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Where Is Suge Knight Now?

In the ’90s, Death Row Records was a huge deal and the epitome of Black entrepreneurship. Almost every rapper wanted to work with the label after it had essentially packaged the likes of Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre into superstars. At the helm of the highly profitable company was Suge Knight, who was almost like …
NFL
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done

With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Guards#Concert#The Guard#Glastonbury#The Pyramid Stage
Vibe

With No Living Will, Chadwick Boseman’s $2.3 Million Estate To Be Split Amongst Wife And Parents

Click here to read the full article. Chadwick Boseman’s $2.3 million estate will be divided amongst his immediate family. At the time of his death, the beloved actor, unfortunately, did not have a will in place and his wife Taylor Simone Ledward was appointed as a representative with limited authority over the estate. Now, his widow is requesting that the estate be split as 50 percent to her late husband’s parents, Leroy and Carolyn, and the other half to herself. According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Mrs. Boseman requested reimbursements of $7,495 for a mausoleum crypt at the...
ANDERSON, SC
HollywoodLife

Diddy, 52, Appears Alongside Sons Quincy, 31, Justin, 28, & King, 24, In New Music Video

Diddy gave his fans what they’ve been longing for after dropping a new studio single last month, his first since 2006 when he released Press Play. The iconic rapper debuted the music video for his heartbreak anthem, “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller, on Wednesday, July 20 and it was a star-studded — and family — affair! Not only did the 5-minute cinematic piece include Tiffany Haddish as a hilarious club bouncer, but Diddy’s sons Quincy, 31, & Justin, 28, and King, 24, were also featured in it. And Teyana Taylor was the director!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Shares New Eye-Popping Album Cover

Earlier this week, Beyoncé shared her new eye-popping album cover for her LP, Renaissance, which you can see below. The pop star’s new album is set to drop on July 29. The new artwork is meant to pay homage to the Renaissance painting by artist John Collier of noblewoman Lady Godiva, along with Bianca Jagger’s mesmerizing entry on horseback into Studio 54 in 1977.
MUSIC
Essence

Erykah Badu Invited By Megan Thee Stallion To ‘Cut Up’ On Stage During Switzerland Performance

The ‘Tyrone’ singer gave Megan and the audience a show to remember. Someone better call Tyrone because Erykah Badu is channeling her inner hot girl!. Last week, rapper Megan Thee Stallion and singer-songwriter Erykah Badu performed at Gurtenfestival in Switzerland. Although they had sets planned one after the other, it didn’t keep them from being on stage together. Once Badu’s performance was over and Megan’s started, they walked up to the stage and surprised the crowd with an impromptu dance break. Megan cheered her on before joining her.
THEATER & DANCE
hotnewhiphop.com

Reginae Carter Does TikTok Challenge Paying Homage To Lil Wayne

Reginae Carter is Lil Wayne's oldest child. Born in 1998, the now 23-year-old has always shown love and admiration for her father, often referring to him as the greatest all of time and one of her best friends. The two have countless pictures and videos floating around on social media that greatly depict the bond they share.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Footwear News

Cardi B Struts Down Skyscraper In 6-inch Heels & Risky Robotic Bodysuit for ‘Hot Sh–t’ Music Video With Lil Durk & Kanye West

Cardi B is coming in hot with a brand new music video. The Grammy Award-winning rapper has finally released the visuals for her new song, “Hot Sh*t” featuring Lil Durk and Kanye West. The new track is from Cardi’s long-awaited follow-up to her debut album “Invasion of Privacy” and the first single since last year’s “Up,” which was followed by her chart-topping record and mega-hit “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

The Independent

765K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy