ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

One-handed Greensboro College softball player defies all odds

By Mike Lacett
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ep6EV_0grc3m5O00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – One could say Brittany Apgar has a bit of a defiant streak.

“I love when I step on the field, people always doubt me,” she explained.

It’s been that way since she first picked up a glove.

“First off,” she smiled. “Women in baseball? They were completely sickened by it.”

Part of it is proving people wrong.

But look again.

There’s also something much more selfless at play.

“When I was in my mother’s womb, they did an ultrasound, and they could see that I was going to be deformed with my arm not making it past my elbow,” she said.

RELATED | Charlotte Knights introduces ‘robot umpires’ this season

Yet, in athletics, Apgar never used that as an excuse.

Inspired at the age of two by fellow one-hand pitcher Jim Abbott, the Greenville native always figured if he could do it, so could she.

“He’s heard his whole life: ‘he can’t make it to the majors,’ and so he made it his mission to go to the majors,” Apgar said of Abbott, who once threw a no hitter with the New York Yankees in 1993.

Now 18, the rising sophomore on the Greensboro College softball team is well into her mission; it continues to amaze.

She’s had 12 surgeries. All designed to make her arm a little more functional.

“I have multiple scars from it,” she said. “It’s just to gives me more of an arm, so I have a chance to be more of a normal kid.”

And though she still can’t grip a ball, she can now do just about everything else.

“I really want my story to get on a bigger scale,” she says. “If I can give the inspiration that Jim Abbott gave to me to another kid, we can make this world a better place and more accepting.

Just as is her nature, she’ll stop at nothing to ensure it happens.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

NC State’s Leary, Clemson leads all-ACC football picks

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary is the preseason pick to finish as Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year, while league favorite Clemson leads all schools with six players on the league’s preseason all-conference team. The league released the team Wednesday following voting by media members at last week’s ACC media days in […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

2024 athlete details Wake Forest offer

Clearwater Central Catholic (Fl.) standout Andy Jaffe got a bit of a surprise on Friday when the Wake Forest coaching staff gave him a call. "I don't recall ever really speaking with any of the coaches," Jaffe told Demon Deacon Digest on Friday evening. "One time (linebackers) coach (Glenn) Spencer came down to the school and I said maybe four words to him. The conversation between me and the coaches was great. Started off with the offer then how I’m doing in school, at home, and with summer workouts. They're recruiting me as a safety"
WAKE FOREST, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Greensboro, NC
Sports
FOX8 News

NC A&T State University students face housing hassle

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A high demand for housing at North Carolina A&T State University has left some students waiting for a room assignment three weeks away from the start of the semester.   Parents and students have reached out to FOX8 over the past several months about the housing concern. “It’s been going on the past two […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WHQC HITS 96.1

Longtime Friends In North Carolina Split Massive Lottery Prize

A pair of friends in North Carolina are celebrating a huge win, and the fulfillment of a longtime promise, after one of them scored a massive lottery prize. Scott Edwards of Julian and Perry Charles of Lexington have been friends for 35 years after meeting while working at Winn-Dixie. Over the years, they had made a pact that if one of them were to win a big lottery prize, they would split it. That promise finally came around earlier this month after Charles picked up Double Win Fast Play ticket from Mast Food Mart on Old U.S. 64 East after seeing the $361,527 jackpot, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.
LEXINGTON, NC
Tire Review

Stokes Tire Owner Thomas ‘T’ Beroth, Jr., Dies

Thomas Jasper “T” Beroth, Jr., owner of Stokes Tire & Automotive in King, North Carolina, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family after a two-year battle against ALS. He was 65 years old, according to his obituary. “T,” as his family and friends called...
KING, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Abbott
triad-city-beat.com

‘The sky is the limit’: Vegan scene in Greensboro grows with first plant-based, brick-and-mortar fast-food restaurant Romeo’s Vegan Burgers

Featured photo: The “Wherefore Art Thou Romeo” burger at Romeo’s Vegan Burgers in Greensboro N.C., on July 19, 2022. (photo by Juliet Coen) Monty “Tigo B” Faulkner and Lamont Heath are Geminis. That means when businesses shut down and the world receded in on itself during the pandemic, the two entrepreneurs found themselves itching for a creative outlet.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro Pride sells out of vendor spaces

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured is Greensboro Pride holding a march to commemorate the Stonewall Riots in June. Alternative Resources of the Triad, the nonprofit that brings you Greensboro Pride, is sold out of vendor spaces nearly two months before the festival. Limited sponsor spaces are still...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Benefit organized for Davie County deputy after he was injured on vacation

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — The Davie County community is coming together to help a deputy that has given so much back after he was injured while on a trip in Virginia. Davie County resident Lori Cobb said deputy Ryan Jones was injured while on a trip to Virginia with her daughter. He had to be airlifted, undergo surgery, and now go through physical therapy.
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greensboro College#College Softball#Softball Player#The New York Yankees
wraltechwire.com

Piedmont Animal Health is being sold to UK firm in $210M deal

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Greensboro-based Piedmont Animal Health, an innovator of more than 30 pet medicines sold by major global brands, will be sold to Dechra Pharmaceuticals of England for $210 million in cash. The acquisition will be a new chapter for Piedmont and its 19-person staff after two...
GREENSBORO, NC
WSOC Charlotte

1 dead, 4 wounded in North Carolina shooting

PINEBLUFF, N.C. — One person was killed and four others were injured after a shooting in a south-central North Carolina city early Saturday, authorities said. According to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a large gathering in the Pinebluff area at 3:28 a.m. EDT after receiving reports of a shooting., WGHP-TV reported.
PINEBLUFF, NC
Mount Airy News

Wright, Fleming to marry in November

Tony and Daphne Wright of Lowgap announce the engagement of their son, Casey Gray Wright, of Lowgap, to Megan Fleming of Mount Airy. Casey is a graduate of NC State University and is employed by Frank Fleming Body Shop and Collision Center. Megan is a graduate of Virginia Tech and is also employed at Frank Fleming Body Shop and Collision Center.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
My Fox 8

This handsome boy would love a peaceful home to thrive in!

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A sweet, affectionate boy is looking for a peaceful home. Meet Max! This year-and-a-half-old Staffie (American Staffordshire Terrier, if you didn’t know!) is a beautiful, affectionate boy who loves tummy rubs and playing with his foster sister! He has done very well in what AARFWS calls a “peaceful and predictable” environment.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
WFMY NEWS2

Dewey's has a "Dewzy" of a treat for you

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It really all started in 1930. Dewey’s Bakery became a part of the Triad providing sweet treats for the families of Winston-Salem. They were known for their cookies and cakes and as time went on, ice cream as well. Well, now they have combined the treats into one crazy concoction that is a "Dewzy" of a treat.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WNCT

WNCT

28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy