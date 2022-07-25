Flood Advisory issued for Dona Ana by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-28 02:45:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: La Junta Vicinity, Otero County .The potential for localized flash flooding will increase on Thursday across a large part of south-central and southeast Colorado. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A large portion of south-central and southeast Colorado, including the mountains, mountain valleys, and nearby plains. * WHEN...From 10 AM MDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall could result in flash flooding of low-lying areas, creeks, streams and canyons, and other flood-prone locations, along with debris flows. Flash flooding could become significant in a few locations, especially if repeated rounds of heavy rainfall were to affect flood-prone areas. Burn scars will be especially susceptible to flash flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - The coverage and intensity of showers and thunderstorms are forecast to increase through the day on Thursday, with scattered to numerous activity affecting the Watch area Thursday afternoon and evening. Very heavy rainfall may accompany this activity, which will have the potential to result in localized flash flooding. While showers and thunderstorms will lessen in coverage Thursday night, heavy rainfall could continue into the overnight hours in some locations, prolonging the flooding potential. More rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms may extend the risk for flash flooding into Friday. - For safety information, please visit http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

OTERO COUNTY, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO