The Summer Acceleration Program at the Warm Springs K8 begins Monday. Kindergarten will attend from 9am until 12:30 each day. 1st through 8th grades will go 9am until 3pm. Drop off is 8:45-9am each morning. Breakfast will be served 9-9:15. Pick up for Kindergarten is at 12:30 and between 3-3:15 for 1st thru 8th grades. Youth do need to be registered for the Summer Acceleration Program. The 509J school district in partnership with Warm Springs has announced that due to recommendations from the Warm Springs COVID task force, masks will be required at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy when you cannot social distance. You can learn more about the Summer Acceleration Program by calling the school at 541-553-1128.

WARM SPRINGS, OR ・ 16 HOURS AGO