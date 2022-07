England spinner Adil Rashid has distanced himself from a return to Test cricket, suggesting that he is “a long way away” from resurrecting his red-ball career.Rashid is an essential part of England’s one-day and Twenty20 plans but last appeared in the longer format three-and-a-half years ago.He has not played at first-class level since, settling into a white-ball specialist’s contract at Yorkshire, but the idea of bringing the 34-year-old back into the fray was floated by head coach Brendon McCullum shortly after his appointment earlier this summer.McCullum has already persuaded Moeen Ali to reverse his Test retirement, with an eye on...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO