ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Salem outreach teams prepare to help homeless community during heat wave

KGW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA heat wave is hitting the Pacific Northwest...

www.kgw.com

Comments / 0

Related
KGW

Community organizations prepare to keep homeless safe during heat wave

SALEM, Ore. — Organizations across the region are gearing up to make sure the homeless are hydrated and stay safe during the forecasted heat wave. On Sunday, a team with the Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency (MWVCAA) was already scouting areas and making the rounds early ahead of the high temperatures expected this week.
SALEM, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Wave#The Pacific Northwest#Weather#Homeless
KGW

August likely to bring relief after heat wave

PORTLAND, Ore. — People in the Pacific Northwest are trying to stay cool while a heat wave this week brings the hottest temperatures seen so far this summer in Portland. Relief from the stretch of triple-digit weather this month will likely come in August, with temperatures appearing to hold in the 80s.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Crowds leave the city for the coast to beat the heat

PACIFIC CITY, Ore. — A multi-day heat wave has arrived in Portland, pushing afternoon temperatures north of 90 degrees in the metro area — and it's only going to get hotter over the next few days. One of the closest places to beat the heat this week is...
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Heat wave arrives in Pacific Northwest, and so do warnings and calls to find ways to stay cool

A heat wave is moving into the Pacific Northwest Monday, bringing excessive heat warnings throughout much of Oregon. In the Portland metro area, the temperature is expected to peak Tuesday at around 101 degrees and will be in the high 90s through at least Thursday. Elsewhere in the state, triple-digit temperatures will last through at least Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Tips to keep your home cool and save money

PORTLAND, Ore. — A heat wave is hitting the Pacific Northwest this week. The Portland metro area will see high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s with a few days of possible 100-degree weather. The hot weather has many people wondering how to keep their home cool while...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

As Portland Hits 100 Degrees, Forecasters Say the Heat Wave Could Extend Well Into the Weekend

This afternoon, Portland crested 100 degrees for the first time in 2022. It’s unlikely to be the last. As of 4:07 pm, the National Weather Service’s temperature gauge at the west end of the Fremont Bridge registered 101 degrees. Portland International Airport hit triple digits just three minutes later. NWS meteorologist Colby Neuman said today’s highest temperature was expected to occur between 4:30 and 5:30 pm.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Portland braces for a week of extreme heat a year after deadly event

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Pacific Northwest is bracing for a major heat wave, with temperatures forecast to top 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) in some places this week as climate change fuels longer hot spells in a region where such events were historically uncommon. “To have five-day stretches or...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy