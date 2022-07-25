Salem outreach teams prepare to help homeless community during heat wave

SALEM, Ore. — Organizations across the region are gearing up to make sure the homeless are hydrated and stay safe during the forecasted heat wave. On Sunday, a team with the Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency (MWVCAA) was already scouting areas and making the rounds early ahead of the high temperatures expected this week.
PORTLAND, Ore. — A group called the Black Swimming Initiative will hold a free swim class at Broughton Beach in Portland this weekend. The event is open to everyone, but it was created to be a welcoming environment for Black families to develop swim skills. Nearly 70% of Black...
PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s hard enough living on the streets, but pair that with 100-degree weather and no place to escape. That’s what many people experiencing homelessness are facing in downtown Portland. "It’s pretty hot sometimes," said Jeremy Ekenstam, who’s 22 years old and has lived on...
YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. (KATU) — Landlords are threatening to evict certain Oregon renters because of their window air conditioning units in the midst of a blistering heat wave. The housing authority in Yamhill County is following new legislation. Senate Bill 1536 works to make air conditioning more accessible to...
PORTLAND, Ore. — People in the Pacific Northwest are trying to stay cool while a heat wave this week brings the hottest temperatures seen so far this summer in Portland. Relief from the stretch of triple-digit weather this month will likely come in August, with temperatures appearing to hold in the 80s.
PORTLAND, Ore. — In the Pacific Northwest, small earthquakes are relatively common. One of the most recent, a magnitude 2.8 earthquake, rattled Aloha and parts of Hillsboro over the weekend. More than 400 people reported they felt that quake, according to the United States Geological Survey,. But what happens...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland is known for its cool, overcast skies and drizzle. So, when summer heat hits, residents crank up the air conditioning. “Every year, there’s more and more air conditioning,” said Kim Tidyman, service technician at Jacobs Heating & Air Conditioning. “I think it’s becoming a necessity.”
PACIFIC CITY, Ore. — A multi-day heat wave has arrived in Portland, pushing afternoon temperatures north of 90 degrees in the metro area — and it's only going to get hotter over the next few days. One of the closest places to beat the heat this week is...
A heat wave is moving into the Pacific Northwest Monday, bringing excessive heat warnings throughout much of Oregon. In the Portland metro area, the temperature is expected to peak Tuesday at around 101 degrees and will be in the high 90s through at least Thursday. Elsewhere in the state, triple-digit temperatures will last through at least Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
PORTLAND, Ore. — A heat wave has descended on the Pacific Northwest, hitting Portland with the hottest temperatures seen so far this summer, and Tuesday is likely to be the hottest day of the week — but anyone looking for a major cooldown later this week is likely to be disappointed.
NEWBERG, Ore. — Earlier this month, tenants at a low-income housing complex in Newberg known as Haworth Terrace received eviction notices for having window-mounted air conditioners. The Yamhill County Housing Authority, which runs the property, said they were fire hazards and posed an egress issue. The tenants were allowed...
PORTLAND, Ore. — At least two people have died from suspected hyperthermia in Oregon during this week's Pacific Northwest heat wave, the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office reported Wednesday. One death occurred in Portland on Monday, July 25, the Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office said. The state medical examiner's...
PORTLAND, Ore. — A heat wave is hitting the Pacific Northwest this week. The Portland metro area will see high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s with a few days of possible 100-degree weather. The hot weather has many people wondering how to keep their home cool while...
This afternoon, Portland crested 100 degrees for the first time in 2022. It’s unlikely to be the last. As of 4:07 pm, the National Weather Service’s temperature gauge at the west end of the Fremont Bridge registered 101 degrees. Portland International Airport hit triple digits just three minutes later. NWS meteorologist Colby Neuman said today’s highest temperature was expected to occur between 4:30 and 5:30 pm.
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Pacific Northwest is bracing for a major heat wave, with temperatures forecast to top 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) in some places this week as climate change fuels longer hot spells in a region where such events were historically uncommon. “To have five-day stretches or...
SALEM, Ore. — As climate change brings more frequent heat waves to the Pacific Northwest, air conditioning has become a necessity — especially when temperatures exceed 90 degrees for days on end. About 100 Oregonians died during a heat dome event in June of 2021 when temperatures in...
A heat wave that has enveloped much of the country descends on Portland on Monday, promising highs near 100 degrees for the next five days. Local officials issued emergency declarations over the weekend, warning that overnight lows would remain as warm as they’ve been at any time in the past decade—for a longer period.
