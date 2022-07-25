ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Fan Letters: “Let’s hear the roar when we walk out to face Coventry!”

By Roker Report
SB Nation
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m just sick and tired of the moaners. I know everyone is entitled to an opinion, but we have just got out of League One, and all we do is moan about football tops. If you don’t like them, don’t buy them!. Also, the moaning about...

rokerreport.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Town End 2022/23 Preview: West Brom, QPR, Coventry City

You can find The Baggies Podcast on Twitter @TheBaggiesPod. Last season was really disappointing, a failure to be honest. For a side just relegated from the Premier League, the minimum expectation would be to make the playoffs. We went for a left-field choice in Valerien Ismael and his inflexibility left a considerable gap between the fans and the club. Steve Bruce came in to try and repair the damage but it was too deep, despite play-off hopes being viable until the end of April.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Sunderland have some issues to solve if our return to the Championship is to be successful!

There is less than one week to go before Sunderland AFC begin to play Championship football for the first time since 2018. As ever, this is the time of year for many fans to make their predictions for the season, with the gloomsters typically biting their fingernails and expecting a swift return to League One, and the happy clappers’ expectations rising to a point where a return to the Premier League is a mere formality.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Broadhead
Person
Elliot Embleton
Person
Roy Keane
Person
Carl Winchester
SB Nation

Is Sunderland target Ellis Simms any good? Hearts fan Daniel has his say

RR: Tell me who you are and what you do in relation to Hearts?. DI: Both myself and my co-host, Adam Kennedy, host the ‘Perth to Paisley’ podcast - a podcast centered all around Heart of Midlothian Football Club! We’re both on the younger side of the Hearts fanbase, myself turning 25 this coming month and Adam just turning 24, so we like to think we offer a unique Hearts perspective as our favourite memories, heroes and villains that have been associated with the club tend to be more recent compared to other podcasts available!
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Sunderland’s squad is unproven at Championship level, but it doesn’t mean they cannot step up

In the aftermath of Sunderland’s disappointing defeats to Bradford and Accrington (the former a game during which we played with a team that will bear little resemblance to the one which kicks off against Coventry), and Monday evening’s draw with Hartlepool, there were a smattering of familiar mutterings about the relative strength of our squad, and whether we are doomed to struggle this season.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Virgil van Dijk on Liverpool’s Unmatched Defensive Depth

Virgil van Dijk. Joël Matip. Ibrahima Konaté. Joe Gomez. There is no club in football with better quality and depth at centre half than Liverpool, with the game’s consensus top player at the position backed up by three players who would start for almost any other club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coventry#Roar#Wembley
SB Nation

Roker Roundup: Hoppe springs eternal, ex-Everton keeper linked, and Rodwell’s on the move again

As Alex Neil searches for competition for Ross Stewart up front, Sunderland have been linked with a United States international striker. According to MLS insider Tom Bogert, Sunderland are interested in Matthew Hoppe of Mallorca, although should they want to sign the player they will have to hurry up as Middlesbrough are said to have already made an offer for the 21-year-old.
MLS
SB Nation

Roker Ramble: It’s back - and the new season is nearly upon us!

Look, the RR mailbag has been full of concerned people asking just where has it gone? Is everything okay? Can someone check on the Ramble?. Fear not. I simply put it into cold storage as I spent the entire summer trying to get through airport security. I absolutely definitely did not go into hiding because that mag who waved all the money at the Norwich fans offered me out in the RR DMs. Can’t remember who he was now.
SPORTS
SB Nation

LOV Bolton Wanderers predictions 22/23: Liam

It’s that time of the year in which the writers make predictions that no one will ever hold them to account. To be honest it makes you realise just how pointless this all is. Anyway, Up Next is Liam …. Best Signing. Not much to choose from this year...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Should Manchester City Give Up on Cucurella?

So far this summer, Manchester City have claimed their main targets. Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips and Stefan Ortega Moreno have all signed for the blues, but one vital component is missing – the left-back slot. Brighton’s Marc Cucurella was identified early on by Pep Guardiola, and despite City’s interest...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Town End 2022/23 Preview: Huddersfield Town, Sheffield United, Luton Town

Brady Frost (@brady0894) is a writer and podcaster for And He Takes That Chance. How big a blow will the departure of Carlos Corberan be?. Time will tell but at the time of writing, Carlos Corberan resigning three weeks before the season starts and Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo being sold, it feels like any momentum built from last season has been dramatically removed. Finishing third in the league last campaign was a minor miracle and with a rookie head coach in charge in Danny Schofield and key players gone, it feels like a season where we’ll go backwards.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Vinagre Everton shirt number revealed

Everton have announced the signing of fullback Ruben Vinagre from Sporting CP on a season-long loan. The 23-year-old is the second Blues signing of the summer transfer window. The player has formerly played at Wolves amongst a host of other loan spells, and is well known to the Blues current Director of Football Kevin Thelwell from his roles with the West Midlands club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Blackpool 2-4 Everton | Three Takeaways From First Preseason Win For the Blues

I’ve not been too excited at the prospect of Everton employing a back three system for the upcoming season and didn’t see much to change my mind as the team kicked off their two-game tour of the United States with a 2-0 loss to Arsenal. However, a much worse performance in the next match, against MLS outfit Minnesota United laid bare the problems facing Frank Lampard if he attempts to go with his preferred 4-3-3 formation. Simply put, without significant additions to the squad between now and the opening of the Premier League campaign on August 6th, the team cannot play the system the manager wants. Consequently, it was unsurprising to see the Blues come out at Bloomfield Road in a 3-4-3 (or 5-4-1) setup. Against an admittedly weaker opponent, in middling Championship side Blackpool, the plan worked a treat.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Harvey Elliott: Our Main Concern Was Our Ability To Finish

Preseason is afoot, my friends, and that includes meaningless losses in preparation of meaningful wins during the real season. The Reds were defeated by RB Salzburg on Wednesday by one goal, when the old problem of lacking finishes reared it’s ugly head once more. Not to worry, there’s plenty of time to work on that particular problem, right? Well, with the Community Shield on the upcoming Saturday, maybe not.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Goalkeeper Charlotte Clark Joins West Bromwich Albion Women On Loan

Liverpool FC Women’s goalkeeper Charlotte Clarke will be heading out on loan this season to allow the 21 year old netminder to get more match experience. Clarke will join the West Bromwich Albion Women in the FA WPL Premier North Division pending approval of the loan. West Brom finished middle of the table in the Women’s third division last season.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy