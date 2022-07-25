ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington's favorite Marvel movie is...

By Abby Luschei
seattlerefined.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomeone call J.A.R.V.I.S. — America's ranking of most popular Marvel movies is here. In honor of the release of "Thor: Love and...

seattlerefined.com

Comments / 1

Related
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
Polygon

Here’s the official slate for Marvel’s Phase 5 and 6

The upcoming calendar for the Marvel Cinematic Universe has seen a shake-up. The Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever will now be the final installment of the franchise’s Phase 4, and the third Ant-Man and the Wasp movie, Quantumania, will begin Phase 5, Kevin Feige announced Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Avengers: Secret Wars and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Officially Announced by Marvel Studios at Comic-Con 2022

The future of Earth's Mightiest Heroes became more clear during the Marvel Studios Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, where the titles of the next two Avengers movies were revealed. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will hit theaters on May 2, 2025 and Avengers: Secret Wars will hit theaters on November 7, 2025. Both films revealed at the panel, and if those titles are any indication of what's to come then the premiere superhero team in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be dealing with threats that would make Thanos and the Black Order blush. The announcements mark the first Avengers movies since the Infinity Saga wrapped up in Avengers: Endgame, which marked the final appearances of Captain America, Black Widow, and Iron Man.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pacific, WA
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Entertainment
epicstream.com

Marvel Studios' First X-Men Reboot Casting Reportedly Revealed

Since Disney's massive acquisition of Fox in 2019, fans have been dying to get updates regarding the arrival of the mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and so far, Marvel Studios hasn't given us anything. So far, the only confirmed mutant to be making his MCU crossover is Ryan Reynold's Deadpool.
MOVIES
The Independent

John Wick: Keanu Reeves shocks fans with ‘insane’ new sequel footage at San Diego Comic-Con

John Wick fans got a surprise at San Diego Comic-Con.The annual comic book convention and entertainment event is taking place this weekend in San Diego, California from 21 July to 24 July.On Friday (22 July), Keanu Reeves surprised the crowd to debut brand new footage for John Wick 4.After appearing at the panel for his comic-book series BRZRKR – which he co-writes with Matt Kindt – the actor crashed Collider’s Directors on Directing panel on which John Wick 4 director Chad Stahelski was a speaker.Together, the pair debuted the action-packed footage, which sees Reeves’ character taking on enemies in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Polygon

Marvel announces a Fantastic Four movie release date

Although the Marvel Cinematic Universe was built on the shoulders of Tony Stark, Marvel Comics was shaped around the company’s First Family: The Fantastic Four. For comics fans, the cinematic omission of Reed Richards, Susan Storm, Ben Grimm, and Johnny Storm are one of the last things keeping the MCU from feeling truly like Marvel Comics, which means Marvel Studios’ forthcoming Fantastic Four film has a lot on its shoulders.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Downey Jr
CNET

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer Unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con

At San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel went wild, announcing MCU plans and new Avengers movies, but the first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arguably stole the show. Black Panther was a mega-hit back in 2018, and a sequel seemed an obvious and immediate plan. But then star Chadwick Boseman passed away of colon cancer, and nothing seemed obvious or immediate. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige promised that Boseman would not be replaced, and future movies would "do Chad proud."
SAN DIEGO, CA
Collider

Marvel Studios Unveils First Look at 'Marvel Zombies' at 2022 SDCC

For the first time since 2019, Marvel Studios returned to the San Diego Comic-Con this year and brought with them an entire arsenal of images for fans to salivate over. Before commandeering the Hall H panel on Saturday evening, Marvel held a panel early on Friday July 22 to divulge exclusive information on all of their upcoming animation projects, including the long-anticipated Disney+ series Marvel Zombies.
COMICS
960 The Ref

Marvel teases new Avengers movies, ‘Black Panther' sequel

Marvel Studios unveiled the first trailer for " Black Panther: Wakanda Forever " — set to "No Woman No Cry" — to fans at Comic-Con on Saturday in San Diego. It was just one part of the massive Hall H presentation, which also included first-looks at “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and new information about Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which will conclude with two Avengers movies in 2025: “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” and “Avengers: Secret Wars.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
Variety

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Reveals MODOK and Kang the Conquerer in Comic-Con First Look

Click here to read the full article. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” showed off its first official look at Marvel Studios’ huge panel at San Diego Comic-Con, showcasing action inside the quantum realm of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Director Peyton Reed and stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Kathryn Newton appeared onstage to help unveil the footage, with Rudd teasing where his hero, Scott Lang, is at after the seismic events of 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame.” “Scott is pretty pleased with himself in his role with saving the universe,” Rudd told the cheering crowd. “Scott’s been busy at work–ish. With a little book....
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Marvel Comics
ComicBook

Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Speaks Out on Destin Daniel Cretin's Big Avengers: The Kang Dynasty News

On Tuesday, it was announced that Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, the fifth Avengers film and the one slated to help close out Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as announced at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend, will be helmed by a familiar face: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton. Now, Shang-Chi star Simu Liu is speaking out about the news, reflecting on his time with the director at Comic-Con in 2019 and sharing his excitement for this latest news.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Kevin Feige Confirms Spider-Man and Daredevil Will Help Expand Marvel's "Street-Level" Superheroes

Fans of Tom Holland and Charlie Cox will be delighted to learn that there’s still plenty in store for the two actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After confirming a brand new series for Cox’s Daredevil during this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige revealed that both the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen and Holland’s beloved Spider-Man will be joining the MCU’s upcoming “street-level” superheroes, hopefully for more to come. “We’ve got the street-level with the announcement of Daredevil and of course, Spidey going into the street-level heroes,” Feige told MTV’s Josh Horowitz.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Secret Invasion Release Date and Logo Revealed at Comic-Con 2022

Secret Invasion will be the first Marvel Studios Original series of Phase 5, Kevin Feige announced during Marvel's Comic-Con panel on Saturday. The Marvel chief revealed the series, which reunites Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn's Skrull Talos after the events of 2019's Captain Marvel, will stream on Disney+ in spring 2023. A new logo was unveiled as part of the Marvel Studios Phase 5 slate, which will begin with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (in theaters February 2023) and end with the just-announced Thunderbolts on July 26, 2024. See the new look at Marvel's Secret Invasion below.
COMICS
ComicBook

She-Hulk Breaks the Fourth Wall in New Marvel Trailer

Thanks to last weekend's San Diego Comic-Con panel, we've gotten a lot of updates regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with blockbuster movies and Disney+ series arriving in the next few years. Next among them will be She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action series centered around fan-favorite Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). The Comic-Con panel debuted a new teaser trailer for the series, and it happened to provide the first full look at a major part of Jen's MCU debut. As Jen and Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) are having a conversation about her newfound powers, Jen turns to the camera and tells the audience that "he doesn't mean" what he said — and she then is surprised herself that she just said that.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
ComicBook

Marvel Fans Celebrate Avengers: The Kang Dynasty's New Director

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty has found its director. Destin Daniel Cretton, who helmed last September's critically-acclaimed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is set to take on directing duties for the next installment into Earth's Mightiest franchise. Cretton becomes the third director to take on an Avengers movie, following in the footsteps of Joss Whedon and The Russo Brothers. This project is the latest in Cretton's massive Marvel Studios deal, as his multi-year contract has him working on a sequel to Shang-Chi and a spinoff series rumored to focus on the Ten Rings.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Synopsis Confirms T'Challa's Death

After the release of an emotional trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever during the Marvel Studios San Diego Comic-Con panel at Hall H, a new synopsis confirms the film will deal with the fallout of King T'Challa's death. Chadwick Boseman portrayed T'Challain Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. The actor tragically passed away in 2020 after battling cancer, and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has remained steadfast that they wouldn't recast the role of T'Challa. However, it remained unknown exactly how Wakanda Forever would navigate Boseman's absence.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy