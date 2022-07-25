ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Kendrick Perkins Says The 2004 Pistons Could Beat Any Team In A Seven Game Series: "Arguably The Greatest Defensive Team In NBA History."

By Lee Tran
fadeawayworld.net
 2022-07-25
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 32

Marshall McGowenIV
07-25

I think they were one the best defensive teams I've seen in the NBA .,that won a ring. a well rounded team.that beat Shaq an Kobe in the finals so they are problem up there with the greats.Perkins might be right after all🫡

Reply
9
Big C 85
07-25

they were an amazing team with attitude, and skills. Also Rasheed Wallace was a tough dude he would get really physical and cause the opposing team to lose there minds. I mean the Pistons do have a history of tough players Such as Bill Laimbeer and Dennis Rodman who could forget.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Dwight Howard signs with surprising team

Dwight Howard’s professional basketball career is continuing, but not with a team you would expect. Howard announced via Instagram on Monday night that he has signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan. “Taiwan, this is Dwight Howard AKA ‘Superman.’ I am so so excited and I can’t wait to...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Is the Jae Crowder door still open for the Heat?

Q: Ira, it appears that the Suns and Jae Crowder have reached a season-long stalemate on his participation. Is there not some way the Heat could capitalize on this standoff with a trade? What about Duncan Robinson, a draft pick and a supporting player for Crowder? Aside from the pride that would have to be swallowed on both sides, how is this not a win-win for both teams (assuming the salary ...
MIAMI, FL
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devils sign premier 2023 point guard

Caleb Foster was the first recruit in his class to commit to first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer. That happened in September 2021. Fast forward 14 months. On Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, Foster inked his national letter of intent to play for the Blue Devils ...
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy