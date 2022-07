Bending the rules with Minecraft cheats and console commands is one of the game's most powerful tools, and Minecraft is all about tools. Making the perfect structure and need diamond blocks to give it the perfect bling? Tired of nighttime ruining your building plans and flooding your town with monsters? Need to fly up to the clouds and take some screenshots of your amazing new castle? Whether you really just want to be able to hover while you build or want to clear out some troublesome enemies without risking your bacon – there's always a way to keep the wheels of commerce and construction moving in the blocky landscape of Minecraft.

