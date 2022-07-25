Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 02:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-28 03:15:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coconino Plateau; Eastern Mogollon Rim; Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Marble and Glen Canyons; Northern Gila County; Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; Western Mogollon Rim; White Mountains; Yavapai County Mountains; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...All of northern Arizona. * WHEN...Through early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Flash flooding will be possible in creeks, normally dry washes, swimming holes and over recently burned areas. Low-water crossings could also experience flash flooding, which would create deadly travel conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rainfall has created saturated soils across the region. Additional showers and thunderstorms are likely, further increasing the flash flood threat. - Visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood for more information on flood safety.

APACHE COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 HOUR AGO