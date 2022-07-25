ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Mideast nations wake up to damage from climate change

By LEE KEATH
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IuFOv_0grbqZLo00
1 of 8

CAIRO (AP) — Temperatures in the Middle East have risen far faster than the world’s average in the past three decades. Precipitation has been decreasing, and experts predict droughts will come with greater frequency and severity.

The Middle East is one of the most vulnerable regions in the world to the impact of climate change — and already the effects are being seen.

In Iraq, intensified sandstorms have repeatedly smothered cities this year, shutting down commerce and sending thousands to hospitals. Rising soil salinity in Egypt’s Nile Delta is eating away at crucial farmland. In Afghanistan, drought has helped fuel the migration of young people from their villages, searching for jobs. In recent weeks, temperatures in some parts of the region have topped 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit).

This year’s annual U.N. climate change conference, known as COP27, is being held in Egypt in November, throwing a spotlight on the region. Governments across the Middle East have awakened to the dangers of climate change, particularly to the damage it is already inflicting on their economies.

“We’re literally seeing the effects right in front of us. ... These impacts are not something that will hit us nine or 10 years down the line,” said Lama El Hatow, an environmental climate change consultant who has worked with the World Bank and specializes on the Middle East and North Africa.

“More and more states are starting to understand that it’s necessary” to act, she said.

Egypt, Morocco and other countries in the region have been stepping up initiatives for clean energy. But a top priority for them at COP-27 is to push for more international funding to help them deal with the dangers they are already facing from climate change.

One reason for the Middle East’s vulnerability is that there is simply no margin to cushion the blow on millions of people as the rise in temperatures accelerates: The region already has high temperatures and limited water resources even in normal circumstances.

Middle East governments also have a limited ability to adapt, the International Monetary Fund noted in a report earlier this year. Economies and infrastructure are weak, and regulations are often unenforced. Poverty is widespread, making job creation a priority over climate protection. Autocratic governments like Egypt’s severely restrict civil society, hampering an important tool in engaging the public on environmental and climate issues.

At the same time, developing nations are pressuring countries in the Mideast and elsewhere to make emissions cuts, even as they themselves backslide on promises.

The threats are dire.

As the region grows hotter and drier, the United Nations has warned that the Mideast’s crop production could drop 30% by 2025. The region is expected to lose 6%-14% of its GDP by 2050 because of water scarcity, according to the World Bank.

In Egypt, precipitation has fallen 22% in the past 30 years, according to the World Bank.

Droughts are expected to become more frequent and severe. The Eastern Mediterranean recently saw its worst drought in 900 years, according to NASA, a heavy blow to countries like Syria and Lebanon where agriculture relies on rainfall. Demand for water in Jordan and the Persian Gulf countries is putting unsustainable pressure on underground water aquifers. In Iraq, the increased aridity has caused an increase in sandstorms.

At the same time, warming waters and air make extreme and often destructive weather events more frequent, like deadly floods that have repeatedly hit Sudan and Afghanistan.

The climate damage has potentially dangerous social repercussions.

Many of those who lose the livelihoods they once made in agriculture or tourism will move to the cities in search of jobs, said Karim Elgendy, an associate fellow at Chatham House. That will likely increase urban unemployment, strain social services and could raise social tensions and affect security, said Elgendy, who is also a non-resident scholar with the Middle East Institute.

Adapting infrastructure and economies to weather the damage will be enormously expensive: the equivalent of 3.3% of the region’s GDP every year for the next 10 years, the IMF estimates. The spending needs to go toward everything from creating more efficient water use systems and new agricultural methods to building coastal protections, beefing up social safety nets and improving awareness campaigns.

So one of top priorities for Mideast and other developing nations at this year’s COP is to press the United States, Europe and other wealthier nations to follow through on long-time promises to provide them with billions in climate financing.

So far, developed nations have fallen short on those promises. Also, most of the money they have provided has gone to helping poorer countries pay for reducing greenhouse gas emissions — for “mitigation,” in U.N. terminology, as opposed to “adaptation.”

For this year’s COP, the top theme repeated by U.N. officials, the Egyptian hosts and climate activists is the implementation of commitments. The gathering aims to push countries to spell out how they will reach promised emission reduction targets — and to come up with even deeper cuts, since experts say the targets as they are now will still lead to disastrous levels of warming.

Developing nations will also want richer countries to show how they will carry out a promise from the last COP to provide $500 billion in climate financing over the next five years — and to ensure at least half that funding is for adaptation, not mitigation.

World events, however, threaten to undercut the momentum from COP26. On emissions cuts, the spike in world energy prices and the war in Ukraine have prompted some European countries to turn back to coal for power generation — though they insist it’s only a temporary step. The Middle East also has several countries whose economies rely on their fossil fuel resources — Saudi Arabia and the Persian Gulf most obviously, but also Egypt, with its increasing natural gas production.

Persistent inflation and the possibility of recession could make top nations hesitant on making climate financing commitments.

With international officials often emphasizing emission reduction, El Hatow said it should be remembered the countries of Africa, the Middle East and elsewhere in the developing world have not contributed substantially to climate change, yet are bearing the brunt of it.

“We need to talk about financing for adaptation,” she said, “to adapt to a problem they did not cause.”

Comments / 458

VJD
2d ago

I bet they need American dollars! Cyclic climate in the universe. Can’t control Mother Nature no matter how much money everyone wants from America!

Reply(80)
172
Joe Ciccio
2d ago

So now solar flares is also climate change? Last week’s heat wave hit the planet at the same time the radiation from the solar bursts hit the planet. 🤔

Reply(18)
86
Joe Ciccio
2d ago

Nah! Northern lights in NY now. That is how strong the solar radiation this year has been! Enough to light up farther south than the poles. The sun has been burping all last week and it is climate change?

Reply(15)
53
Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Cities to Live As Climate Change Gets Worse

2021 was the world’s sixth-warmest year on record, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. This was an improvement over 2019 and 2020, which ranked among the top three warmest on record, but it wasn’t cause for celebration. The ocean heat content – a measure of the amount of heat stored in the […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Gross Domestic Product#Climate Change Mitigation#U N#Governments#The World Bank
24/7 Wall St.

It’s 122 Degrees at the Hottest Place in the World

Despite the fact that some people question the existence of global warming, the world gets hotter almost every year. The year 2020 was one of the three hottest in history. The year 2021 ranked sixth in temperature since data began to be collected. The primary reason for the temperature increase is man made. The NOAA […]
ENVIRONMENT
IFLScience

China Will No Longer Be The Most Populated Country By 2023, Finds UN Report

India will take the crown of the world’s most populated country away from China by 2023, according to a new United Nations (UN) report titled World Population Prospects 2022. Released in time for World Population Day, the UN report predicts that 15 November 2022 will be the day that...
WORLD
Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat Wednesday warned the U.S. against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Egypt
Country
Iraq
Indy100

This map shows what would happen to you if a nuclear bomb was dropped where you live

We live in what seems like an ever increasingly hostile world.The conflict in Ukraine has been a stark wake-up call for many people that huge superpowers like Russia have the capabilities to launch an attack on their neighbouring nations and have shown indications that they aren't willing to stop there.Just last week, Vladimir Putin's ally Andrey Gurulyov said on Russian state TV that if they wanted to trigger World War III they would first drop the bombs on London.Gurulyov, a member of the pro-Putin United Russia party said: "We’ll destroy the entire group of the enemy’s space satellites during the...
WORLD
24/7 Wall St.

America Braces For $380 Oil

Oil prices, at just above $100 a barrel, have driving gas prices above $5 based on a gallon of regular nationwide. In some states, the number is closer to $6 a gallon. Oil prices also affect other parts of the economy. Jet fuel price spikes have cut into airline profits. Oil is used in petrochemicals […]
TRAFFIC
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Mysterious US military plane days away from breaking another flight record

The U.S. military’s drone spaceplane is just days away from breaking another flight duration record and no one knows what its purpose is. The X-37B’s latest mission began on May 17, 2020, Boeing said at the time of its launch, without disclosing the purpose of its mission. Now the spacecraft has marked 775 days in orbit as of Friday and is just days away from breaking the 780-day in-orbit endurance record set on its previous mission in 2019.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

China's chilling warning to Nancy: Beijing says it is 'seriously prepared' if Pelosi dares to make Taiwan trip and promises 'serious consequences' - as Taipei holds INVASION drills for residents

China warned Monday it was getting 'seriously prepared' for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to reportedly visit to the island of Taiwan, a trip that Beijing has made clear it opposes. Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian's public comments come after the Financial Times reported that Chinese officials privately issued some...
FOREIGN POLICY
Jax Hudur

Science Proves the Biblical Event When the Sun Stopped For Joshua

Joshua Commanding the Sun to Stand Still upon GibeonJohn_Martin/ Wiki Public Domain. According to the Old Testament version of the bible, one of the greatest miracles happened as Joshua, who was engaged in a battle against Canaan, asked God to stop the sun and the moon so that his army may continue fighting and accomplish victory.
Daily Mail

Billionaire Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska says destroying Ukraine 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicts there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in rare break with Kremlin

Russian billionaire oligarch Oleg Deripaska has said destroying 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicted there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in a rare break with the official Kremlin line. The 54-year-old, who made his fortune as founder of aluminium giant Rusal, said it is 'obvious' that sanctions...
EUROPE
Newsweek

Sarah Palin Responds to Russia's Alaska Threats—'Things We Can Do About It'

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has criticized Russia for suggestions that the country could "claim back" Alaska amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Palin, who is running for Alaska's single seat in the House of Representatives, told Newsmax on Friday that Russia is staking claim to resources that should belong to the U.S. and there are "things we can do about it."
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
484K+
Post
465M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy