WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed the AEW product on his Kliq This podcast. “It just seems dated. It has a very WCW Thunder feel when I watch it. I watched [Chris] Jericho on that and I’ve always thought Chris was a great performer. I thought when they brought Punk in, I really liked the fact that every guy Phil [CM Punk] worked with, Phil gave 80% of the match to. Phil made everybody before he beat them. He was very professional. I like his style. They both work an older school style.”

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO