Report: Vince McMahon Made The Decision On Shane McMahon’s WWE Departure

By Colin Tessier
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore details have emerged regarding Shane McMahon‘s departure from WWE. McMahon parted ways with the company in February after the chaotic WWE Royal Rumble event upset many members of the roster, aside from his own involvement. However, Shane took the fall for the situation; he reportedly tried...

ComicBook

Roman Reigns Appears on TODAY, Explains Why He Doesn't Want Any More Matches With Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will clash at SummerSlam this Saturday for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Last Man Standing Match. The show marks the seventh pay-per-view (and third in the last year) where Reigns and Lesnar have been booked in one-on-one action and WWE has seemingly combatted some of the backlash to the latest match by advertising it as the last time they'll ever face each other. Reigns appeared on TODAY on Tuesday and explained why that's exactly what he wants.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Dolph Ziggler Reveals Why He’s Been Targeting Theory On WWE Raw

Tonight’s episode of “Raw” feels like the night of big tag team matches, as several have occurred or are scheduled to occur later on the show. A singles match between Theory and Drew McIntyre ultimately shifted into a tag team match that saw different promotions”Raw” and “SmackDown” collide when Theory teamed up with Sheamus to take on Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre. As he has for several weeks now, Dolph Ziggler would appear at ringside and cause a distraction for Theory — this time, long enough for Lashley to secure the Hurt Lock for the submission win.
WWE
ComicBook

Why Edge Didn't Return on This Week's WWE Raw

This week's Monday Night Raw marked a historic shift for WWE. Not only was it the first RAW in the post-Vince McMahon era of the company, but it was the first piece of WWE programming to have Triple H steering the ship as head of creative. Couple that with Madison Square Garden, the unofficial home arena of WWE, hosting.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Update On Shane McMahon’s Status With WWE

WWE has been going through some major changes over the last few weeks with Vince McMahon retiring and Stephanie McMahon and Triple H stepping into new roles with the company. With all of the changes taking place fans have wondered about Shane McMahon’s status with the company. Fightful Select...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Montez Ford Pranked Bianca Belair By Convincing Her The Usos Aren’t Twins

Montez Ford and Bianca Belair are one of a handful of power couples in WWE. The two had an immediate connection when they first met at the WWE Performance Center and since then got married. They are always supportive of one another, both professionally and personally. That doesn’t mean that...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Cindy Heenan, Wife Of The Legendary Bobby Heenan, Passes Away

Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away. The sad news was broken by Heenan’s WCW colleague Mike Tenay. “Her devotion and support for Bobby were unparalleled,” Tenay wrote. “Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”
CELEBRITIES
411mania.com

Roman Reigns Comments On Vince McMahon’s Retirement, Says SummerSlam Match With Brock Lesnar Is Their Last

Roman Reigns was asked his thoughts on Vince McMahon’s retirement from WWE and whether his feud with Brock Lesnar ends at Summerslam today. Reigns was outside of NBCUniversal’s 30 Rockefeller Plaza signing autographs and taking pictures with fans when YouTube creator RainmakerNYC asked Reigns a few questions about his match with Lesnar at Sunday’s show, McMahon’s retirement last Friday and more.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jim Ross Got Pissed Off When Brock Lesnar Hit Specific Move

Brock Lesnar has had many big matches at WrestleMania, but one of his most memorable ‘Mania moments isn’t going to be one of his career highlights when ‘The Beast Incarnate’ decides to hang up the boots. While On “Grilling JR,” WWE Hall of Famer and commentator...
WWE
PWMania

News on Vince McMahon’s WWE Stock and WWE Ownership, Linda McMahon Update

Former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon forfeited 38,519 shares of unvested company stock today. WWE has disclosed the forfeiture in a new SEC filing. Vince’s retirement from the company, which was announced last week, is connected to the disposal. Vince gave his approval to the deal today, July 26, but the transaction took place on July 22.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE: More Information on the Vince McMahon Allegations Is On The Way

The WWE Board of Directors' investigation into Vince McMahon's alleged sexual misconduct with various former employees has been ongoing since April and following The Wall Street Journal's initial report in June more mainstream media outlets have been providing their coverage on the situation. According to PWInsider, HBO's Real Sports With Bryan Gumbel has started contacting people (particularly former WWE female employees) about a piece regarding the investigation.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Ric Flair Comments On Vince McMahon Possibly Attending His Last Match

Ric Flair will be coming out of retirement to have his supposed final match this weekend at Ric Flair’s Last Match in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday, July 31st, in the Nashville Municipal Auditorium. Flair’s final match has only been one of a few significant headlines in the past few months, with the biggest of them all likely being Vince McMahon stepping down and retiring from all roles he held within WWE this past Friday when he tweeted out that he was stepping down following accusations against him regarding hush money.
NASHVILLE, TN
wrestlingrumors.net

New Report On How Unhappy Vince McMahon Was With His Son Shane

Call it an in the air future? WWE, and the wrestling world, have been shaken up by the retirement of Vince McMahon. Despite what you might think of him, McMahon was the driving force in wrestling for a very long time and what he said or did could change the industry in an instant. That was the case on both the large and small scales, which seemed to be the case with a popular name.
WWE
ComicBook

Seth Rollins Predicts When Fans Will See The Shield Reunite

Throughout their years in the WWE together, the Hounds of Justice were never far apart from one another. Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) would debut in the main event of WWE Survivor Series 2012 and never look back. Collectively known as The Shield, the faction would dominate both Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown night in and night out, before they ultimately split in 2014. That said, even after Rollins took a chair to both Ambrose and Reigns, the three stayed linked. Rollins and Ambrose would feud throughout that summer and the next, while Reigns and Ambrose would embark on a collision course in Fall 2015. Mix in a triple threat match and a duo of reunions to boot, and it seemed clear that these three were destined to stay together forever.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Alexa Bliss Reveals Her Plans For After WWE SummerSlam

On the 07/25 edition of WWE “Monday Night Raw,” Alexa Bliss went one-on-one with an ongoing rival, Doudrop. Bliss and Doudrop would go back and forth for a couple of minutes before the former “Goddess” was able to knock off Doudrop and get the win. But before the match started, Bliss revealed in an interview what her focus is after WWE SummerSlam this Saturday in Nashville, TN.
WWE
thecomeback.com

WWE reveals plan after finding new Vince McMahon payments

The sports world was shocked last week when WWE CEO Vince McMahon retired after over 40 years in that role with the company. That move came with the WWE board of directors continuing to investigate McMahon for misconduct allegations, along with doling out more than $12 million in non-disclosure agreements over the past 16 years. And Monday saw a notable new development there, with WWE announcing in a SEC filing that it would “restate some of its financial results” after unrecorded payments from McMahon.
WWE

