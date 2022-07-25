Brody King And Malakai Black Attack Darby Allin At San Diego Comic-Con

As noted, a big emphasis on tonight’s episode of WWE “Raw” from Madison Square Garden was the 20th anniversary of Rey Mysterio’s debut in WWE. The tribute included a speech from Rey, sending out a heartfelt message to the fans, his family, the late, great Eddie Guerrero, and others that impacted his career along the way. Rey and his son, Dominik, would then wrestle a tag team match against The Judgement Day’s Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Again, the outcome would be a positive one for the Guerrero family after a tandem 619 followed by a frog splash a la Eddie Guerrero gave The Mysterios the win.
