Brody King And Malakai Black Attack Darby Allin At San Diego Comic-Con

WWE SummerSlam is just a few days away, but today the event received a big shakeup, as WWE announced Riddle wasn't medically cleared to compete against Seth Rollins. Many were excited for the match, both because of the talent involved and the fact that it was one of the few rematches on the card. Rollins would then issue an apology to fans for not having a match on the card and said it was all out of his control, and then Triple H chimed in and said "I hear you". That's significant because Triple H is now the head of WWE Creative, and while there are a few names in the mix for Rollins' SummerSlam opponent, one name that is popping up quite a lot is Johnny Gargano.

WWE ・ 8 HOURS AGO