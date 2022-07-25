ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Rockies facing final chance to leave Milwaukee with win

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IbJPg_0grbh6pl00

Fresh off a difficult defeat, the visiting Colorado Rockies will turn to left-hander Kyle Freeland on Monday to hopefully prevent a four-game sweep at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Freeland (4-7, 4.96 ERA) will be opposed by left-hander Aaron Ashby (2-7, 4.57 ERA), who agreed to a new five-year contract with Milwaukee over the weekend.

The Brewers extended their winning streak against Colorado with a wild 10-9 comeback victory on Sunday. Andrew McCutchen’s two-run double capped a three-run eighth inning that put Milwaukee up 10-8. Colorado got a run in the ninth off closer Josh Hader, but Hader got Kris Bryant on a comebacker to the mound for his 28th save in 30 chances.

Milwaukee won the series opener 6-5 in 13 innings on Friday, then pounded out a 9-4 win on Saturday. The Brewers had lost three straight and six of eight heading into the All-Star break, while Colorado had won five of six.

Eight of Milwaukee’s 10 RBIs on Sunday came with two strikes. The Brewers were 4-for-8 with runners in scoring position, while Colorado was 5-for-15. The Rockies were 1-for-18 with runners in scoring position in Friday’s extra-inning loss.

“Three hard-fought games,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “Yesterday was a little bit different, right, but Friday night, hard-fought both sides. Today, hard-fought. A grinder game, long, a lot of runs.”

Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said there was no special explanation for the Brewers’ improved offensive performance after the break.

“There was no meeting addressing that, or anything like that,” Counsell said. “We’ve had some good days. Some guys are doing a nice job. We’re doing a nice job with runners in scoring position. Hunter Renfroe’s hit three homers, that helps. We’ve just swung the bats well.”

Renfroe, activated off the injured list on July 12, homered in his third consecutive game Sunday for Milwaukee, a two-run shot in the third for his 16th of the season. However, first baseman Rowdy Tellez, second on the team with 18 homers, is hitting just .176 in July with three homers.

Ashby was 1-1 with a 2.74 ERA in six games in May, including three starts. Since then, he is 1-4 with a 7.14 ERA in seven starts. Opponents are batting .260 against Ashby, who has never faced the Rockies.

After going 3-0 with a 3.27 ERA in June, Freeland is 0-2 with an 8.44 ERA in three starts in July, allowing 15 runs in 16 innings. He has surrendered a home run in each of his last four starts.

Freeland is 1-2 with a 3.50 ERA in three career starts vs. Milwaukee. In his only start at American Family Field, he was tagged for five runs in six innings in a 5-1 loss, back in 2019.

Bryant continued his hot hitting with a homer and two doubles on Sunday. In 19 games since coming off the IL on June 27, Bryant is hitting .324 (25-for-77) with five homers, six doubles and 10 RBIs.

“It helps our lineup for sure,” Black said. “He’s a very good player. You look at what he’s done in his career — .280 lifetime batting average, .380 on-base, power. He’s a complete player.”

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Rockies' Kris Bryant has foot discomfort, will get evaluated

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Colorado Rockies outfielder Kris Bryant will undergo evaluation for the foot issue that kept him from playing Monday night. “Kris has some discomfort in his foot,” Colorado manager Bud Black said after the Rockies’ 2-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. “It’s been sort of a gradual thing over the last few days. Today we just decided to take him out of the lineup to get a lot of treatment. We’re going to get re-evaluated tomorrow when we get to Denver with our doctors, some specialists, and we’ll see where we are.”
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Red Sox acquire veteran outfielder Abraham Almonte from Brewers and assign him to Triple-A Worcester

The Red Sox have acquired veteran outfielder Abraham Almonte from the Brewers in exchange for cash considerations, per the club’s transactions log. Almonte, 33, should provide the Sox with experienced outfield depth at Triple-A Worcester. The WooSox were likely in need of some outfield help anyway with Jaylin Davis, Jarren Duran, and Rob Refsnyder all currently up in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

White Sox try to keep win streak alive against the Rockies

Chicago White Sox (49-48, third in the AL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (44-54, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (6-6, 5.12 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (3-5, 4.98 ERA, 1.79 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -140, Rockies +118; over/under...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
Denver, CO
Sports
earnthenecklace.com

A.J. Waterman Leaving Fox6: Where Is the Wisconsin Meteorologist Going?

A.J. Waterman has brought all the latest weather updates to Milwaukee for the last three years. But now, he’s moving to the next step of his career. Rumors have been swirling that A.J. Waterman is leaving Fox6 in Milwaukee. WITI-TV viewers not only want to know if the rumors are true, but they also want to know where A.J. Waterman is going if he is indeed leaving. Some speculate if the meteorologist is leaving Wisconsin, too. The weatherman and his colleagues have since confirmed the news.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

MLB trade deadline 2022: Can Milwaukee Brewers add an impact bat?

Although the names have changed somewhat over the past decade, the recipe for success in Milwaukee has remained familiar: The pitching staff unleashes some of the most hellacious stuff imaginable, the offense does just enough, Craig Counsell pushes the right buttons, and the Brewers usually end up on top. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Brewers play the Twins with 1-0 series lead

Minnesota Twins (52-45, first in the AL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (54-44, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Archer (2-4, 3.41 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (7-4, 2.20 ERA, .93 WHIP, 149 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -197, Twins +165; over/under is 8 runs.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Counsell
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Andrew Mccutchen
Person
Hunter Renfroe
Person
Bud Black
Person
Rowdy Tellez
Person
Kyle Freeland
Yardbarker

Three trades Brewers could make to move Keston Hiura in exchange for immediate help

The Milwaukee Brewers have put in a lot of time and work into helping Keston Hiura develop into a Major League Baseball player. Unfortunately, Hiura has taken longer to find a place on the roster than originally thought. Due to his lackluster defense at second base, the team attempted to move him to first base. Then, when he struggled at the plate for two seasons, Milwaukee began shifting him to the outfield. Now, even though he has a OPS of .805, the Brewers have sent him back down to Triple-A. In Nashville, Hiura is hitting .355/.459/.774 with four home runs and 13 RBI in 37 games. Perhaps the Brewers have sent him down to build up his trade value so they can exchange him for immediate help. If this is the case, here are three trades involving Hiura that would improve the Brewers’ 2022 team.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Milwaukee Brewers
Axios Denver

Colorado Rockies attendance plummets to start 2022 season

Data: Baseball Reference and Worth; Table: Thomas Oide/AxiosThe Colorado Rockies' attendance numbers look much like the team's record this year: in the red.Why it matters: Baseball is losing its luster, and if the trends hold, it would be the fifth consecutive non-pandemic-restricted season for Major League Baseball with declining attendance, Axios Sports' Jeff Tracy writes.By the numbers: Coors Field — which can fit 50,000 — has been 14% emptier so far this season compared to 2019, according to an Axios analysis. It's the 10th-largest decline in the league.One factor is the team's record (43-53, as of Monday), which is 10th-worst.The big picture: 23 of the 30 MLB teams are down this season, which comes after a 99-day lockout.A leading cause is a decline in season ticket sales.What's next: The Rockies play at home Tuesday for the first time in more than a week.Pro tip: Sign up for the Axios Sports newsletter
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Brewers' Mike Brosseau starting versus Rockies Monday

The Milwaukee Brewers listed Mike Brosseau as their starting first baseman for Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Brosseau will bat fifth and cover first base Monday while Rowdy Tellez starts on the sidelines. Brosseau has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 13 fantasy points off...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
FOX Sports

Giants take on the Diamondbacks looking to break road skid

San Francisco Giants (48-48, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (43-53, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Carlos Rodon (8-5, 2.95 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Tyler Gilbert (0-3, 5.34 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -169, Diamondbacks +144; over/under is 8...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Yonathan Daza hitting second Monday for Rockies

Colorado Rockies outfielder Yonathan Daza is in the starting lineup for Monday's series finale against left-hander Aaron Ashby and the Milwaukee Brewers. Daza will replace a resting Kris Bryant in left field and hit second. Daza has a $2,400 salary on Monday and numberFire’s models project him for 7.5 FanDuel...
DENVER, CO
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

68K+
Followers
52K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy