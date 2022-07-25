ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Man struck and killed on highway after Lyft driver kicked him and friends out of car

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DpQQH_0grbgpUi00

A Lyft ride turned fatal for a 43-year-old man after an argument broke out between the driver and the group he was with in the middle of a highway in Delaware.

The victim and his five friends had booked the ride-sharing service to pick them up from Dewey Beach at around 1.44am local time on Sunday.

A few minutes into the ride on the Coast Highway, an argument broke out between the group and the driver.

The Lyft operator terminated the ride and stopped the vehicle, possibly a white Honda Pilot, in the middle of the southbound left lane and asked the passengers to leave, said the police.

As the passengers were stepping out of the vehicle, a 2016 Toyota Corolla southbound on the highway tried to change lanes to avoid striking the Lyft car’s rear.

While the 27-year-old man driving the Corolla changed lanes, he failed to see the 43-year-old standing on the roadway after just exiting the Lyft vehicle, and struck him, the Delaware police said.

The Corolla immediately pulled over after the crash, but the Lyft driver fled the scene with his vehicle, according to authorities.

The victim, a resident of Clarksburg, was pronounced dead at the scene and his identification is pending notification to the next of kin.

The five other passengers survived the incident without any injuries.

Following the collision, investigators closed the road for nearly four hours to conduct their probe. “The operator or the Lyft vehicle has not been identified yet and remains under investigation,” police said.

Comments / 51

Common Sense
3d ago

That LYFT driver was responsible. He should have pulled over and parked somewhere safe to let the passengers exit safely. For sure they will find him just look on the app for that ride request.

Reply(2)
79
s guest
2d ago

2 sides to every story. I don't condone the driver stopping in the middle of busy highway. my guess is the passengers were unruly

Reply(4)
50
Cindy Carosella
2d ago

The driver should never have stopped in a lane of traffic on a highway to put the passengers out. That could have caused a much more serious outcome with multiple deaths. I hope the Lyft driver realizes what he has done not only to the passenger killed but to the other passengers and definitely to the other driver.

Reply
23
Related
ocscanner.news

LITTLE EGG HARBOR: CAR MAKES U-TURN, COLLIDES WITH AND KILLS MOTORCYCLIST

On Sunday July 24th, 2022, at approximately 2:00 p.m. Little Egg Harbor Police officers responded to Route 539 at the Garden State Parkway overpass for a crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle. Preliminary investigation indicates the motorcycle was traveling north on Route 539 when the passenger vehicle, which had been parked on the northbound shoulder of the road, attempted to make a U-turn. The motorcycle collided with the driver side of the vehicle, causing the operator to be ejected. The operator of the motorcycle, a 30 year old male from West Creek NJ, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced at the scene. The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact the Little Egg Harbor Police Department at (609) 296-3666.
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Fatal Two-Car Crash Under Investigation

LAKEWOOD – Authorities are currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Lakewood Friday evening. According to officials, the crash occurred after a 2018 Chevrolet Impala driven by Mordechai Berkowitz, 20, of Lakewood, crossed over the double yellow lines on South Lake Drive. As a result, Berkowitz collided head...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Accidents
City
Clarksburg, WV
City
Man, WV
Clarksburg, WV
Crime & Safety
Clarksburg, WV
Accidents
Morning Journal

Medical helicopter crashes while en route to fatal crash in Ohio

MILFORD TOWNSHIP — A medical helicopter responding to the scene of a fatal crash in southwestern Ohio crashed early Tuesday when it apparently hit some power lines, authorities said. It was not immediately clear how many people were aboard the helicopter or if any them were injured, authorities said.
MILFORD, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

2 killed after crash involving motorcycle and camper

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were killed in a crash involving a motorcycle and camper in Springfield Township, Fayette County on Sunday. Crews were called to Mill Run Road just before 1 p.m. for the crash. State police said Charles Marsh Jr. and Kelley Marsh were killed when their motorcycle, traveling south on Mill Run Road, crossed over the center line and hit a camper being towed by an SUV driving north.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland man dies when Lyft driver ends ride on highway: police

DEWEY BEACH, Del. (AP) — A Maryland man has died after police say his Lyft driver ordered him out of the car in the middle of a Delaware highway.Delaware State Police say the crash occurred Sunday around 2 a.m. A group of six friends ordered a Lyft ride from Dewey Beach back to their residence in Bethany Beach.The group was traveling south on U.S. 1 when a dispute arose with the Lyft driver.Police say the Lyft driver stopped in the left lane of the highway and demanded the group get out of the car.A 43-year-old man from Clarksburg, Maryland, got out of the car on the right side and was struck by a passing Toyota Corolla. He was pronounced dead at the scene.No other injuries were reported.Police said they are looking for the Lyft driver, who fled the scene after the crash.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
CLARKSBURG, MD
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania police shoot and kill armed man

Authorities say an armed man was shot and killed by police in a confrontation in western Pennsylvania over the weekend. State police in Washington County said officers were sent to a street in Monongahela after reports of a man firing shots “and an attempted homicide” shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday. State police said Monongahela police […]
MONONGAHELA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honda Pilot#Traffic Accident
KKTV

Nearly 30 pounds of cocaine seized following a traffic stop in Colorado along I-70

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing some serious charges following a traffic stop along I-70 in Colorado recently. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is reporting 22-year-old Jaylin Lemons was going 110 mph in a 75 mph zone when he was pulled over on July 22. During the traffic stop, authorities discovered 29.2 pounds of cocaine and two handguns in the vehicle Lemons was driving.
MESA COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Toyota
The Saginaw News

Michigan man dies after vehicle crashes into tree

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI – A Clyde Township man died after crashing his vehicle into a tree, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office reported. Additional information about the man’s identity was not immediately released Sunday, July 24. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 2:38 a.m. report of a...
Hungry Horse News

After driver dies, no shuttle service is planned for today

Glacier National Park officials announced that shuttle service will be paused on July 25 for one day due to the unexpected passing of one of the shuttle drivers. The shuttle service is contracted through LC Staffing. “On Sunday morning, one of our most faithful shuttle drivers unexpectedly passed. We are...
TRAFFIC
WEAU-TV 13

Mother, child dead after crash involving Wisconsin state senator

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin state senator was one of the drivers involved in a crash that resulted in the death of a mother and child last week in northern Wisconsin. The Ashland Police Department told NBC15 sister station KBJR that State Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley (D- Mason), pulled out of the entrance of Maslowski Beach around 12:30 p.m. Friday to turn east on U.S. Highway 2 near Lakeshore Drive and Turner Road. Her vehicle collided with a westbound vehicle, which was being driven by a 27-year-old Pennsylvania woman.
The Associated Press

Seaplane carrying 7 crashes after takeoff in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A plane with seven people aboard bound for Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska crashed into the water Tuesday as it was leaving a seaplane base in Anchorage, with two people suffering serious injuries, authorities said. Clint Johnson, chief of the National Transportation Safety Board’s Alaska division, said the information he initially received was that there were six people on board. He said he was later told there were seven on board. Aaron Danielson, chief of the Ted Stevens International Airport Police and Fire, said there was some “initial confusion on scene.” A statement from the department late Tuesday afternoon said all seven were taken to area hospitals for evaluation and treatment. Johnson said the plane operated by Regal Air had taken off and was in its initial climb phase when the accident occurred.
ANCHORAGE, AK
The Independent

The Independent

765K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy