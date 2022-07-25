ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

MarketInk: Talk-Show Host Sully Sullivan Raises Over $400K for Leukemia Society

By Rick Griffin
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EaDbx_0grbfMNC00
Sully Sullivan

Robert “Sully” Sullivan, a radio-TV financial journalist, TV talk-show host, band leader, business owner and real estate entrepreneur, has received the 2022 San Diego Man of the Year award from the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Sullivan earned the award by raising the most donations in 10 weeks among a field of 11 individuals. The Rancho Santa Fe resident raised $418,459 citing stories about several people in his life impacted by cancer, as well as his commitment to blood cancer research, he said.

“What moved the needle was the community’s generosity and clarity of thought regarding cancer research,” Sullivan told Times of San Diego. “I was blown away.”

Admittedly, the 62-year-old’s high profile assisted his fundraising efforts from an extensive network of friends and professional contacts. The former investment banker has worked in radio and TV roles in San Diego for the past 28 years.

Currently, on weekday mornings, he delivers business reports on KOGO-AM News Radio 600 and KUSI-TV’s “Good Morning San Diego” program.

For the past 28 years, Sullivan also has hosted two nationally syndicated TV shows (also simulcasted on radio), including “The Big Biz Show” and “Sully’s Biz Brew.” The weekday Big Biz program airs nationally on more than 150 radio stations via iHeart Radio, BizTalk Radio Network and American Forces Network in 175 countries, as well as televised on the Youtoo America TV and Biz Television Network via Time Warner Cable, AT&T U-Verse, Cox Communications and other outlets. The shows have a reach of more than 110 million broadcast homes.

Also, since March 2020, Sullivan has hosted the Emmy Award winning “On The Air with Sully & Little Tommy,” an hour-long, TV talk show on KUSI-TV featuring local radio and TV media talent as guests.

Sully also is a frequent contributor to Fox Business, Newsmax and MSNBC.

In addition, Sullivan, founder and CEO of the Sully Entertainment Group, is the lead singer and guitarist for “The Sully Band,” which has played locally for the past two decades.

The 10-piece group released in March their first album that showcases vintage soul, blues, fun and R&B from the 1960s and 1970s. The album, titled “Let’s Straighten It Out,” debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Blues chart and, at one time, reached the No. 2 post above Eric Clapton and Joe Bonamassa. The album was produced by Chris Goldsmith, president of Belly Up Entertainment, and is nationally distributed by Blue Elan.

He also owns and operates Loft100 Studios, a full-service television, radio, video, audio and live-stream production company based in Carlsbad. Loft 100 recently expanded from a 3,000-square-foot space to an 11,000 square-foot space in nearby buildings that Sullivan recently purchased.

“We originally set our fundraising goal at $300,000,” Sullivan said. “But, after seeing all the generous donations pour in from KUSI viewers, KOGO radio listeners and On The Air fans, as well as The Sully Band faithful, we decided to increase our donation target to $400,000.

“Also, I was fortunate enough to have some close friends and family members donate and fundraise on my behalf, including my fiancé Trish Hunt and Tim and Courtney Presutti. Also, I was grateful for support from some of my public market intelligence clients in the biopharma industry specific to cancer, many of whom I have worked with for many years, including 22nd Century Corp., Northwest Biotherapeutics and Acurx Bio Pharma.”

Finishing behind Sullivan was Akbar Khan of Coronado, who raised $306,000. Natalie Sherod of Del Sur raised $274,531 to earn the 2022 LLS Woman of the Year award.

LLS said the 11 individuals raised $1,589,021, a new local record. Eight of the 11 candidates raised more than $50,000.

SDSU Journalism Senior Receives Scholarship from Sinclair TV

Sinclair Broadcast Group, which operates dozens of TV stations across the country, has awarded scholarships to 17 university students as part of its diversity scholarship program. Among the scholarship recipients is Tairiq Marshall, a San Diego State University senior, who received a $2,500 scholarship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BFiko_0grbfMNC00

“I’ll use the money to alleviate some of the tuition burden off my parents,” Marshall told Times of San Diego.

The Sacramento native, majoring in journalism with an emphasis in media studies, is on track to graduate this December. He is serving as vice president of the National Association of Black Journalists SDSU Chapter.

Marshall spent this summer as a public relations intern with the Los Angeles Sparks, a women’s professional basketball team that competes in the Women’s National Basketball Association.

“I see myself working more in public relations than journalism,” Marshall said. “There’s a lack of Black men in the PR profession, and I’d like to change that. I enjoy sharing stories and pushing for media attention.”

In a statement, Sinclair said its diversity scholarship program has provided more than $250,000 in tuition assistance since 2013. The scholarship program complements the company’s efforts to bring more diversity to news teams nationwide, including recruiting skilled and talented employees from historically Black college and universities as well as Hispanic-serving institutions, the company said.

“Through Sinclair’s annual scholarship program, we aim to develop and inspire the next generation of journalists and marketers and continue our commitment to increasing diversity in the broadcast industry to reflect the communities we serve,” said Chris Riley, Sinclair president and CEO. “We congratulate the 2022 winners and look forward to their future success.”

The Baltimore-based media company either owns or operates 21 regional sports network and 185 television stations in 86 markets. Sinclair also owns the Tennis Channel, Tennis Channel Plus and Stadium, a digital television and internet sports network operated as a multi-platform sports network.

Ad Spending Dropped in June, First Time in 16 Months

Advertising spending dropped by 3% in June, which was the first decline since February 2021, reports Standard Media Index’s U.S. Ad Market Tracker.

The 4.9% drop in February 2021 marked the end of a year of pandemic-related monthly ad spending decreases. Perhaps the worst month was June 2020, when ad spending plunged 23.1%. Then, March 2021 began a year of double-digit monthly ad spending increases that ended in February of this year.

Contributing to downward trend in June 2022, said SMI, was a drop in ad spending with traditional media by 16.6%, when compared to June 2021. Meanwhile, digital media ad spending gained 8.6% and its share of all media spending grew from 56% a year ago to 62% in June 2022.

Insider Radio, an industry trade publication, said the ad spending decline may be a harbinger of recession. MediaPost headlined the ad economy’s receding as “The Expansion Is Over.”

Ovation TV Recognizes Mayor Todd Gloria for Arts Support

Ovation TV, a Los Angeles-based arts network, has recognized San Diego for its support of Stand For The Arts, an Ovation TV initiative that encourages community support for local artists and arts organizations.

In support of access to the arts, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria recently presented a $10,000 Stand for the Arts award to WorldBeat Cultural Center, a nonprofit multi-cultural arts organization that preserves and celebrates the African Diaspora and indigenous world cultures. WorldBeat Cultural Center is headquartered at a renovated one-million gallon water tower on the edge of Balboa Park at 2100 Park Boulevard.

“We’re excited to have Ovation shine a spotlight on San Diego as part of its Stand For The Arts initiative, and we’re especially proud to see our own WorldBeat Cultural Center celebrated nationally,” Gloria said in a statement. “WorldBeat has helped to bring a diverse and culturally dynamic experience to Balboa Park visitors for more than 35 years, and I’m delighted that Ovation has chosen to highlight their contributions to the arts in San Diego.”

In addition, Gloria has recorded a public service announcement that is airing on Ovation TV.

Ovation is available to about 50 million subscribers via cable, satellite and telco systems, including Comcast Cable Communications-Xfinity, Direct TV, AT&T U-verse, Spectrum and Verizon FiOS. Ovation NOW is its TV app that features both live TV and video-on-demand.

Rick Griffin is a San Diego-based public relations and marketing consultant. His MarketInk column appears weekly on Mondays in Times of San Diego.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC San Diego

San Diego May Hear Loud ‘Booms' Wednesday. Don't Be Alarmed

Loud booms may be heard in parts of San Diego Wednesday but it's no cause for alarm -- it's just a ... cannon?. The U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot plans to do some training exercises at their base in the Midway area of San Diego from about 8 a.m. to noon. During that time, the base will be setting off some ceremonial cannon fire and playing warning messages over the loudspeaker, the MCRD said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Rancho Santa Fe, CA
Local
California Society
Rancho Santa Fe, CA
Society
Local
California Entertainment
San Diego, CA
Society
City
Carlsbad, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

WEDDINGS SAN MARCOS CHULA VISTA WATERFRONT MARINES AFTER-HOURS

(Photo left: newlyweds Peytan and Samantha Teets) July 27, 2022 (Santee) "Love" after-hours wedding ceremonies, or appointments to get married, are now offered for two upcoming Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at four locations at the County of San Diego Recorders in Chula Vista, Santee, San Marcos, and downtown. The next two dates for late appointments are August 10 and September 14.
SAN MARCOS, CA
CBS 8

What $1,500 a month in housing can get you in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — When it comes to rent and what you get for your money, San Diego is #1...#1 at getting the least bang for your buck. At least that's what a new survey says. Rent Café, “How Much Space You Can Get for $1,500 in the Best Cities for Renters” researched on how much square footage you can get for $1,500 a month.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Bonamassa
Person
Todd Gloria
San Diego weekly Reader

Wholesome San Diego mom finally quits meth

Between 2016 and 2020, San Diego County saw a 92% increase in methamphetamine-related deaths. According to the San Diego Medical Examiner’s Office, many of those deaths occurred in people over the age of 45. My friend Lisa Weber (not her real name) has avoided becoming one of those people, a fact which sometimes baffles me. But then, there are many baffling things about Lisa. Now 55, she began using meth as a teenager; she kept on using, despite multiple attempts to quit, until December of last year. But you wouldn’t know it to look at her. For starters, she looks closer to 40 than 55, and she is girl-next-door pretty: tall, thin, her vibrant smile revealing a full set of bright white teeth. And you wouldn’t know it to look at her life, either. She’s a minivan-driving, stay-at-home mom, the kind who volunteers to chaperone her kids’ field trips. She makes a mean cornbread casserole that is the hit of every potluck she attends, and she attends a lot of potlucks. One weekend a month, she and her husband Ted (not his real name) lead a church clean-up crew.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Thrillist

14 Essential Seafood Restaurants in San Diego with Oceanfront Views

There are approximately 2,792 different seafood restaurants in San Diego, according to statistics that we just made up. With 70 miles of coastline in San Diego County alone, along with Baja California and the whole Pacific Northwest, San Diegans enjoy a fresh seafood bounty that our landlocked counterparts can only dream of. From sweet, ready-to-slurp oysters to yellowtail, mahi-mahi, and marlin tacos, and an abundance of crustaceans ready to be doused in butter and served with soft rolls or with market fresh veggies, our choices from the briny deep are nearly limitless. Of course, the only thing that makes a great seafood dinner even better is a great view to go with it. We’ve rounded up our favorite oceanfront spots, from Oceanside to Imperial Beach:
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At T Tv Now#Live Tv#Satellite Tv#Biz Television#Charity#Marketink#The Rancho Santa Fe#Kogo Am News Radio#Kusi Tv#Iheart Radio#Biztalk Radio Network#American Forces Network#The Youtoo America Tv
coolsandiegosights.com

A look inside Escondido’s Blacksmith & Wheelwright Shop.

Should you find yourself at Escondido’s Grape Day Park on a Saturday afternoon, be sure to walk over to that green corrugated metal building near the old train depot museum. You’ll be able to enjoy a look inside the Bandy Blacksmith & Wheelwright Shop and see instructors, students and Bandy Blacksmith Guild members at work!
ESCONDIDO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Santee Town Center Sold

Brixton Capital based in Solana Beach bought a Santee shopping center for an undisclosed price. The 103,903 square-foot Santee Town Center, 270 Town Center Blvd., was sold by Union City Investments based in Los Angeles. The center is fully leased to multiple tenants that include Ross Dress for Less, Michaels,...
SANTEE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Charities
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in San Diego, CA — 30 Top Places!

San Diego is an oceanfront city in California, home to many fun-filled attractions, glorious beaches, and outstanding eateries. It is the perfect place to go on a culinary getaway as you explore its many fantastic breakfast spots. Quench your appetite by dining at eateries boasting topping-loaded buttermilk pancakes, benedicts with...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

S.D. cop sergeant paid $359,138; Todd Gloria lieutenant receives $439,530

Last week's San Diego city council vote to hand out $15,000 hiring bonuses to cops poached from other government agencies is just the latest public money-throwing action of a costly panic over diminishing police ranks. Notes a July 17 dispatch by TV station KNSD, "More officers have left SDPD this...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy