2 Killed, 5 Injured When Shooting Breaks Out Near Car Show in Los Angeles

By City News Service
 3 days ago
A Los Angeles Police Department patch. File photo

Two people were killed and five more were injured on Sunday near a car show at a park in the San Pedro neighborhood of Los Angeles..

The shooting at Peck Park, 560 Western Ave., was reported at 3:50 p.m., according to Los Angeles Police Officer Luis Garcia.

The LAPD said that two of the shooting victims died. Their descriptions were not provided and their names will be withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The injured included four men and three women, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

Four of the other victims were listed in critical condition, ABC7 reported. The condition of the fifth victim was unknown. LAPD Commander Jay Mastick told the station that two people had been in full cardiac arrest as they were being transported to a hospital. .

The LAPD went on a citywide tactical alert after the shooting. The entire park was being treated as a crime scene and was closed for the investigation. A number of firearms were found at the scene, police said.

ABC7 reported the incident began with a dispute between two people near a baseball field in the park.

A motive for the shooting was unknown and no suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information on this shooting was asked to call LAPD’s South Bureau Homicide Division at 323-786-5110. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

