*July 27, 2022* I, Julie Kinert, as of July 21, 2022, have officially withdrawn my candidacy for the Moultrie County Board. I decided to get involved with county politics after watching our tyrant governor during the pandemic, dictate and bully Illinoisians; especially those with... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:

MOULTRIE COUNTY, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO