Wasco, CA

Slain KCSO Deputy Campas remembered at vigil a year after his death

By Jose Franco
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Community members gathered for a vigil honoring slain Deputy Phillip Campas outside KCSO headquarters on Sunday.

Dozens turned out for the vigil Sunday night to remember Campas who was killed during a SWAT operation in Wasco last year.

Local group “Back the Badge” organized the event celebrating Campas’ influence on the sheriff’s office and the supporting community.

“He was the epitome of a hero,” Kristy Gandarilla said. “We can’t thank him and his family enough. This is a way to show them that we appreciate everything that they have also sacrificed.”

Resolution to name interchange for slain KCSO Deputy Campas moves forward

17 News will have special reports on the life and the impact Deputy Phillip Campas had on others on Monday — the one-year anniversary of his death. Bob Price will have reports beginning on 17 News at Sunrise and 17 News at 5.

