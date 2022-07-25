Slain KCSO Deputy Campas remembered at vigil a year after his death
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Community members gathered for a vigil honoring slain Deputy Phillip Campas outside KCSO headquarters on Sunday.
Dozens turned out for the vigil Sunday night to remember Campas who was killed during a SWAT operation in Wasco last year.Never miss a story, set KGET.com as your default homepage
Local group “Back the Badge” organized the event celebrating Campas’ influence on the sheriff’s office and the supporting community.
“He was the epitome of a hero,” Kristy Gandarilla said. “We can’t thank him and his family enough. This is a way to show them that we appreciate everything that they have also sacrificed.”Resolution to name interchange for slain KCSO Deputy Campas moves forward
17 News will have special reports on the life and the impact Deputy Phillip Campas had on others on Monday — the one-year anniversary of his death. Bob Price will have reports beginning on 17 News at Sunrise and 17 News at 5.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.
Comments / 0