Park City, UT

Preschool Teacher - Park City Cooperative Preschool

Park Record
 3 days ago

Park City Cooperative Preschool, housed in light-filled classroom on top floor of the...

classifieds.parkrecord.com

kslnewsradio.com

Michelle Lindsey, Blackridge Elementary School, Herriman, UT

“Ms. Lindsey is an amazing teacher at helping her students achieve academically! She understands how to teach the curriculum in a way that is accessible to many students to help them be successful. She is also great at communicating with parents about how they can help their child at home. She made first grade a fun experience for my daughter and helped her academic skills grow tremendously. Ms. Lindsey gave the students many fun and interesting learning experiences, including hatching chicks. She is extremely kind and puts students at ease in her class. She deserves to be recognized for her outstanding contributions to the education of her students.”
HERRIMAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Davis School District appoints assistant superintendent

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, July 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Davis School District Superintendent Dan Linford has appointed veteran educator Fidel A. Montero to serve as an assistant superintendent. In his new role, Montero will work with the district’s Office of Equal Opportunity and will handle other responsibilities as he...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
Park Record

Record editorial: Caution must be exercised as Park City-backed housing project reviewed

The Park City government has made housing a priority through the various iterations of elected officials over the course of decades. There has been progress in that time, but only the most hardened proponents of small government would see City Hall as having already accomplished what it could, even amid the rising cost of real estate and the dwindling number of spots inside Park City where a housing project of any consequence would fit.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Janna Young prepares to lead Summit County through transition

With longtime Summit County Manager Tom Fisher departing the County Courthouse at the end of the month, his second-in-command is preparing to help lead the county through a transitional period until a successor is named. The Summit County Council earlier this month appointed Janna Young, the county’s deputy manager, as...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
Park Record

Mike Lee sign vandalized in highly visible Park City location

A vandal sometime recently targeted a campaign sign in Park City in support of Sen. Mike Lee’s reelection bid, leaving the sign with large “No” messages over the Republican’s name. The ‘No’ messages appeared to be black spray paint and were on both sides of the...
PARK CITY, UT
ABC4

New TRAX station comes to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) celebrated the opening of a new TRAX station in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. The new TRAX station is located near the intersection of 600 South and Main Street, and is officially called the “600 South Station.”. It...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Salt Lake City begins lowering speed limits to 20 mph

SALT LAKE CITY — Speed limit signs in Salt Lake City are getting switched out — going from 25 miles per hour to 20 miles per hour on all local streets. The decision to lower the speed limit follows a string of deadly auto-pedestrian crashes. It may not...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

West Valley homeowners receive city notice to address brown lawn amid drought

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Two sisters claim West Valley City served them with a courtesy notice to address the brown lawn in their front yard. “It basically states that your lawn is dying and yellow,” Amy Tieu said. “It’s counterintuitive. It’s doublespeak. We all know that we’re in water crisis in the west and I think we need to have city ordinances and initiatives to really kind of reflect the current times.”
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ABC4

Salt Lake City’s grid system: Explained

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – For those new to Utah, the grid system may be a tricky concept to get used to. However, those of us who have grown up in the state know that once you understand the system it gets much easier to determine your location while driving.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Park Record

Summit County Council may appoint manager selection committee members this week

An important step in the search for the new Summit County manager may begin on Wednesday as Tom Fisher prepares to vacate the office later this week. The Summit County Council is scheduled to discuss and possibly approve members of the county manager selection committee. The group will be tasked with choosing a recruitment firm to help find candidates and providing recommendations to the County Council.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
Park Record

Tom Clyde: The dog ate my conditional use permit

The other day I was in the auto parts store in Kamas. It’s a classic small town parts place, not big enough to have a lot of stuff on hand, but very accommodating in getting things ordered and delivered to the store. You allow some extra time when shopping there because you always run into somebody start talking.
KAMAS, UT
Park Record

Soccer players descend on Park City for Extreme Cup

Park City will again host a massive youth soccer tournament when the Park City Extreme Cup kicks off on Wednesday. The tournament, held at various fields across Park City and the surrounding areas, runs through Saturday. “It’s a great, attractive environment for teams to come into and spend some time...
PARK CITY, UT
ABC4

Helping Utah County foster kids with clothing

Melissa Johnson from Utah Kids Belong alongside Pualei Lynn from Edynkei Boutique came to Good Things Utah to discuss the importance of the first day of school for Utah children in the foster care system. At any given time, there are  2400 foster children in the state which includes 300 children who need to be […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT

