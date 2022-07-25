ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ride for Ronald McDonald House Charities Dayton sets new fundraising record

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
DAYTON — Organizers of the 2022 Ride for Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Dayton are set to present their largest contribution ever today.

The group will present the charity with a check for $42,100 this afternoon. The amount was over $4,500 more than their 2021 contribution of $37,403.

With this year’s donations, the grand total for donations over the past five years rolled in at $112,755.30, according to a press release.

The RMHC was a part of ‘Road Captain’ Mike Schmits and his wife Paula’s life. “The Ronald McDonald House was a true blessing in a time of crisis for our family. For that, we remain ever grateful,” said Mike Schmitz.

“To show our appreciation, we set out to host a big motorcycle event every year to raise money for RMHC Dayton.”

The 72 miles ride was held on July 9 and included 220 bikers.

Rita Cyr, CEO of RMHC Dayton, said, “Mike, Paula, and their entire team have gone above and beyond in support of our work and the families we serve. We are grateful the Ronald McDonald House was there when they needed it and love their commitment to ‘paying it forward.’ We are truly blessed to have such an amazing community of supporters.”

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

