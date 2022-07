Bakkt, the cryptocurrency arm of Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), released a study that unveiled that almost 50% of gig workers are open to getting paid a portion in crypto. According to the report, in the study taken between mid-June and early July, 38% of respondents indicated they were open to getting paid in crypto, and the number jumped to nearly 50% when asked if they were open to receiving a portion of their payment in crypto.

MARKETS ・ 18 HOURS AGO