Nick Castellanos compares Philly debut, first Reds season in reporter's unedited video

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago
The reporter who tweeted video of Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos' exchange Saturday with reporters shared an unedited version of it Sunday, and in it Castellanos compares his first season with the Cincinnati Reds to his first season in Philly.

"C'mon, man, that's a stupid question," Castellanos told NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jim Salisbury early in his postgame conversation with reporters in the clubhouse, after Salisbury asked him whether he heard boos from the Philly fans. Castellanos was 0-for-4 in the Phillies' 6-2, 10-inning loss to the Chicago Cubs in Philadelphia.

"It's just different," Castellanos said later in the interview, when asked if there was a lot of pressure to play in Philadelphia. "It's very similar to my first year in Cincinnati. You know, new organization, new faces, new philosophies, new city, new energy, new fanbase. It's nothing that I can't adapt to."

From Jamie Apody via Facebook:

In April, Castellanos said during an appearance on the Chris Rose Rotation Podcast that the Reds didn't call him after he decided to opt out and explore free agency.

When Rose said he feels bad for Reds fans, Castellanos agreed. "I feel the same way about Pittsburgh," he added. "Look, this is not me talking (expletive) about anybody. This is just me observing have been around, and that's the history of baseball in Cincinnati is second to none. The names that have gone through there, the history in that franchise. ... The fans are dying for something to really believe in again, to get behind, to feel proud of, to call their own. Right now, it's not happening, and that's sad because as the generations pass - and it doesn't become as prevalent - that's how you lose real fans. ... But Major League Baseball is probably cool with that because they're gearing everything towards gambling anyway."

Castellanos enters Monday hitting .245 this season with eight home runs and 46 RBIs, with an OPS of .657.

Earlier, Castellanos said in an ESPN feature that the Reds' fan base is "suffocating" because of ownership.

Castellanos praised the Phillies' ownership in a March interview, saying, "At the end of the day, baseball comes down to ownership. The owner either wants to invest and cares about winning or doesn't. ... So Philadelphia should be pumped that that guy is behind the Phillies."

The Reds received an additional 2022 draft pick after Castellanos agreed to a five-year, $100-million deal with the Phillies because Castellanos had declined the club’s one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer in November.

Castellanos hit .309 with 34 home runs and 100 RBIs in 2021, becoming the first Reds player to win a Silver Slugger Award since Jay Bruce in 2013.

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

