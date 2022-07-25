Kent County Building Permits

BALTIMORE -- People attended a tree dedication ceremony in Howard County on Saturday to honor a man who died trying to rescue someone from the flood waters that ravaged Ellicott City in 2018.Eddison Hermond died while trying to help rescue a woman and her cat behind La Palapa Grill & Cantina while churning, brown waters ripped through Ellicott City's flood-prone downtown. "Eddison was taken too soon by his courageous and unselfish acts during the Ellicott City flood," Blossoms of Hope board chair Joe Barbera said.Vera Simmons, the senior director of community outreach and events for Blossoms of Hope, described Hermond...

