ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne County, CO

Flood Watch issued for Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County, Yuma County by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-25 00:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-25 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Eastern Kiowa County, Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-28 05:30:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Kiowa County; Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Springfield Vicinity, Baca County; Western Kiowa County .The potential for localized flash flooding will increase on Thursday across a large part of south-central and southeast Colorado. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Kiowa County, Prowers County, Bent County, and Baca County. * WHEN...From this afternoon through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - The coverage and intensity of showers and thunderstorms are forecast to increase through the day on Thursday, with scattered to numerous activity affecting the Watch area Thursday afternoon and evening. Very heavy rainfall may accompany this activity, which will have the potential to result in localized flash flooding. While showers and thunderstorms will lessen in coverage Thursday night, heavy rainfall could continue into the overnight hours in some locations, prolonging the flooding potential. More rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms may extend the risk for flash flooding into Friday. - For safety information, please visit http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BACA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 03:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-28 03:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause minor flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland along creeks, and other low lying areas. Target Area: Washington FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Colorado, including the following county, Washington. * WHEN...Until 315 AM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 307 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages Jack Creek, Arikaree River and Gordon Creek. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Arickaree School and Cope.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 03:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-28 03:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 315 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL WASHINGTON COUNTY Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy