Flood Watch issued for Greeley, Sherman, Wallace by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-28 05:30:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Kiowa County; Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Springfield Vicinity, Baca County; Western Kiowa County .The potential for localized flash flooding will increase on Thursday across a large part of south-central and southeast Colorado. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Kiowa County, Prowers County, Bent County, and Baca County. * WHEN...From this afternoon through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - The coverage and intensity of showers and thunderstorms are forecast to increase through the day on Thursday, with scattered to numerous activity affecting the Watch area Thursday afternoon and evening. Very heavy rainfall may accompany this activity, which will have the potential to result in localized flash flooding. While showers and thunderstorms will lessen in coverage Thursday night, heavy rainfall could continue into the overnight hours in some locations, prolonging the flooding potential. More rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms may extend the risk for flash flooding into Friday. - For safety information, please visit http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

