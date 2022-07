NEWARK, New Jersey – Becoming boxing’s fully unified 130-pound champion remains a goal for Shakur Stevenson. If the business doesn’t align for the undefeated southpaw to land the two title unification fights Stevenson needs to win to reign as his division’s undisputed champion, however, he could move up to the lightweight limit of 135 pounds after he boxes Robson Conceicao. Stevenson (18-0, 9 KOs) is scheduled to defend his WBC and WBO 130-pound championships against Conceicao on September 23 at Prudential Center in Stevenson’s hometown of Newark.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 21 HOURS AGO