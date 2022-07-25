What We’re Watching This Summer…

What everyone will be watching this summer is Stranger Things. Fans have had a pandemic-long break from their favorite show and are excited for its new season on Netflix, released in late May. This ‘80s-inspired sci-fi/horror series meets back up with Will, Eleven, and the gang as they explore the Upside Down once again.

If Stranger Things isn’t for you, check out the new series, I Love That For You, a new Showtime comedy starring SNL alums Vanessa Bayer and Molly Shannon as home shopping channel personalities, and Jenifer Lewis as the hard-nosed TV exec who holds the keys to an illustrious career at the network. This one is full of laughs and will delight a wide variety of audiences.

By Vanessa Hutchison

P.S. Add these books and albums to your summer entertainment list.