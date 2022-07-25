ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Corsair is expected to announce a quarterly financial loss as the economy struggles

By Chris Szewczyk
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FaTJ8_0grbWtjg00
(Image credit: Corsair)

The PC industry isn’t faring too well at the moment as it recently suffered one of the worst declines on record (opens in new tab). Though many will see the decline as a return to normalcy after the pandemic boom years, there are some serious headwinds. Corsair, one of the best-known names in the PC gaming industry, isn’t immune. It’s expecting a preliminary unaudited loss between $10 million to $11 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Andy Paul, chief executive officer of Corsair, via a press release (opens in new tab), said, “The first half of the year has been a challenging time, as we expected, with macroeconomic headwinds affecting consumer spending on gaming gear, especially in Europe. This has caused a build-up of inventory both in our warehouses as well as in the retail channel, thus causing our channel partners to delay ordering while they clear this excess.”

Excess inventory levels are a worry. Much of Corsair's product portfolio lies outside of the core PC and in times of economic hardship and slower PC sales, gaming peripherals are an area that’s going to suffer more than most. A good mouse or keyboard from five years ago is still a good one today.

Paul goes on to talk about how he expects the gaming PC market to bounce back towards the end of the year when new GPUs and CPU launch, leading to a fresh round of upgrading. He expects this trend to continue in 2023 as mainstream parts are launched.

Cut the cord...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k5Snf_0grbWtjg00

Best wireless gaming mouse (opens in new tab): ideal cable-free rodents

Best wireless gaming keyboard (opens in new tab): no wires, no worries

Best wireless gaming headset (opens in new tab): top untethered audio

Corsair’s Amazon Prime day sales were positive, according to Paul. Corsair will release its full second quarter results on August 4, 2022. It will discuss its financial outlook for the year ahead. As a gaming focused company, its forecast could prove illuminating for the wider market.

After the massive growth work from home related PC sales, there was always going to be a post bubble decline. The gaming market is waiting for next generation products. This will surely benefit Corsair, as more powerful cards require higher wattage power supplies. Corsair’s DDR5 sales can only increase once the DDR5 only Zen 4 launches, and new systems need cases to house them too.

The outlook for the peripheral market is less certain. Corsair’s biggest problem might be its competition. The gaming market is very crowded. Products such as keyboards, mice and headsets are widely available and they are often carried over two or more upgrade cycles.

As ongoing pandemic related disruptions and inflation pressures take hold, not to mention the effects of the Ukraine war, discretionary buys like a new mouse or keyboard are ones that are likely to be put aside once money becomes tight. Corsair will be hoping that the global economy pushes upward and that new systems include plenty of Corsair gear. It won’t want to experience losses for any longer than it has to.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ckJYd_0grbWtjg00

Chris' gaming experiences go back to the mid-nineties when he conned his parents into buying an 'educational PC' that was conveniently overpowered to play Doom and Tie Fighter. He developed a love of extreme overclocking that destroyed his savings despite the cheaper hardware on offer via his job at a PC store. To afford more LN2 he began moonlighting as a reviewer for VR-Zone before jumping the fence to work for MSI Australia. Since then, he's gone back to journalism, enthusiastically reviewing the latest and greatest components for PC & Tech Authority, PC Powerplay and currently Australian Personal Computer magazine and PC Gamer. Chris still puts far too many hours into Borderlands 3, always striving to become a more efficient killer.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Amazon sinks after Walmart lowers profit outlook on inflation concerns

Shares of Amazon slid Monday after Walmart announced it was cutting its quarterly and full-year profit guidance. Walmart blamed the move on inflation, which it said is affecting how its consumers are spending. The announcement comes just a few days before Amazon is expected report second-quarter earnings on Thursday. Shares...
BUSINESS
CNBC

GE posts higher earnings on recovery in aviation industry

General Electric on Tuesday surprised Wall Street with higher quarterly profit and positive cash flow as recovery in the aviation industry drove up its jet engine business, sending its shares higher in premarket trade. The Boston-based industrial conglomerate reiterated that its full-year results were on track to come in at...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corsair#Gaming Keyboard#World Economy#Personal Computer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
Fortune

A housing recession is the first step to a Fed-induced recession. Here’s where the housing market goes next

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. In the early '80s, homebuilders mailed two-by-fours to then Fed Chair Paul Volcker in hope the central bank would relax its inflation fight that saw mortgage rates top 18%. Of course, the Fed didn't back off until the 1981 recession helped tame the inflationary spike that began a decade earlier.
BUSINESS
CNET

Current Mortgage Interest Rates on July 25, 2022: Rates Retreat

A couple of closely followed mortgage rates slid downward today. Fifteen-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both dropped off. We also saw a downward trend in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start of this year, and are...
BUSINESS
money.com

Bank Interest Rates Are Finally Climbing. How High Could They Go?

Although mortgage and credit card APRs are marching higher with no end in sight, the silver lining of rapidly rising interest rates is that savers are finally in a position to earn better returns on CDs, money market accounts and funds, and even on plain-vanilla savings accounts. To be sure,...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

These 2 Inflation-Fighting Stocks Pay Dividends Monthly

Both Realty Income and Stag Industrial have massive, untapped commercial real estate markets. The two companies pay dividends that trounce the S&P 500 index's 1.6% dividend yield. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
CNBC

Can China's economy avoid a Japan-style stagnation? Here's what economists think

BEIJING — Several economists expect that China will avoid a Japan-style stagnation — if the right policies take effect. China's gross domestic product barely grew in the second quarter while Covid lockdowns stifled growth. Those restrictions have eased. But Covid controls remain an uncertain overhang while the country awaits a quarterly gathering of policymakers expected at the end of the month.
ECONOMY
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

10K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy