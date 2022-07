Click here to read the full article. We wait for the starter’s hallowed tap on the left shoulder, lined up one by one like paratroopers ready for imminent launch into the unknown. Our equivalent is firing off the line to begin motorcycling’s infamous Isle of Man Tourist Trophy (TT), the annual contest held on a 221-square-mile island in the Irish Sea. Just prior, many of us look each other in the eyes, hoping to share a story or two at the end; more importantly, we all hope to see it through to the end. Tragically, as has become all too...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO