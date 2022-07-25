UD Alumni team, The Red Scare, wins first TBT game at UD Arena

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball alumni team, The Red Scare, won their opening round game in the Dayton Regional of The Basketball Tournament (TBT) by defeating Citi Team, 75-70, Sunday afternoon at the UD Arena.

Darrell Davis led The Red Scare with 15 points while Trevor Thompson added 11. Jordan Sibert scored 10 points and scored the game winning basket during the Elam Ending.

The Red Scare is made up several former University of Dayton men’s basketball players and played in front of Flyer fans at UD Arena, including former Dayton Flyers, Obi Toppin and Jalen Crutcher.

The Red Scare led, 19-16, after one quarter. They pushed it the lead to 28-20 after a three-pointer by Vee Sanford with 5:54 left in the first half. But Citi Team outscored The Red Scare, 12-5, to cut the lead to 33-32 on a trey by Brandon Brown. The Red Scare responded to end the half with an 8-2 run capped by a Ryan Mikesell basket to take a 41-33 halftime lead.

Citi Team opened the second half scoring six straight points to cut it to 41-40 but Scoochie Smith’s layup put The Red Scare up, 43-40. Davis and Sibert buried back-to-back threes to extend the lead to 50-40 with 6:12 left in the third quarter. Red Scare pushed the advantage to 63-47 after three quarters.

Citi Team began the fourth quarter outscoring Red Scare, 11-0, to cut the lead to 63-58 with 5:51 remaining. They got within two, 65-63, with four minutes left but Vee Sanford scored to give The Red Scare at 67-63 lead at the 3:36 mark heading into the Elam Ending. Red Scare needed eight more points to win it.

Citi Team trailed, 71-70 but Trevor Thompson scored to put Red Scare ahead, 73-70. They forced a Citi Team turnover and Jordan Sibert scored to win the game for The Red Scare.

The Red Scare will play The Golden Eagles Tuesday night at 9 pm at UD Arena in the regional semifinals with the winner advancing to the regional finals Wednesday night.

