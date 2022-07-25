Driving in Edenton…

You can have a lot of fun on Facebook.

I’m one of the lesser moderators in a local group called “Connect Edenton.” We’re all about making local connections. Most of the time, people ask for recommendations for various services, like where to get a riding mower fixed, or who can put together a garden shed, etc.

Occasionally, we get comments about local concerns.

Recently, I posted this remark: “A semi-good-natured complaint. Just drove about 30 miles in and about our town and didn’t see one turning signal. It’s really a nice invention and I recommend its use highly.”

Boy did I ever get schooled.

One of my friends, Bruce, was quick to explain matters: “Most likely due to the national shortage of turn signal fluid.” But things must have improved. Ann announced that “The auto parts stores have blinker fluid on sale this month. Just $1.95 per quart!”

Grace confirmed my darkest suspicions with this: “My Mom always used to say that drivers were afraid that they would wear the signal mechanism out.”

Mimi appealed to my corporate-technophobia: “That turn signal thingie: isn’t it a luxury add-on, a subscription that costs a small fortune to use it?” To which I added, “You know, you’re absolutely right. I think you have to link it up to Sirius XM.”

But the advanced schooling really set in when two friends told me this:

Brian: “There is a perfectly good explanation for this habit. It’s a small town where everyone knows each other and therefore you know my vehicle, my daily routine, and where I’m obviously going to be turning. All it takes is a little effort on your part to anticipate my sudden braking!”

And Jeffrey: “If you grew up around here, everyone knows you and where you’re going so why use it?”

And finally, the coup de grace from Candace: “You didn’t know? They don’t put them on cars destined for N.C.”

What a blast. This kind of humorous exchange was just what I needed. And it said something about the genteel civility that I’ve come to associate with living here in Edenton.

A few others chimed in and seemed to anticipate this sensibility.

Lisa put up an overwhelmingly adorable gif of a toddler waving her hand and saying “Hallelujah!” She added this: “I must say this is all so darn cute, these small town worries ... I love it, is a big reason why we moved here. Compare it to I-40 at rush hour in the Triangle, or I-75/85 in Atlanta with 12 lanes of traffic, we’ll take this anytime!”

My goodness, yes. I’m a war refugee from driving the parkway at rush hour in Pittsburgh, where the middle finger was permanently stuck up in the driver’s window.

Here, I raise my index finger from the steering wheel at most passersby, and even if they’re going 70 mph down Soundside, they wave right back.

Civility. A sense of gentle humor and genteel dignity. Instead of closeting our crazy old uncles in the back room or some institution, we proudly bring them out on the front porch and have them write columns on this very page (and, some would add, this very column).

Lisa struck a chord. A few of us invoked recent memories of I-95 on weekends in the summer, a moving WalMart parking lot of beach-bound traffic. Or the Washington beltway on any day. Or LA. And need I mention the Big Dig in Boston?

Ann remembered this: “I lived in NJ for several years and you appreciate almost any type of driving in this beautiful small city.”

Beautiful small city.

Well, okay then. I’ll be more patient with local custom. Of less turn signals. Of U-turns at the monument. Of turning right in front of me then proceeding to go 1 mph. I reserve the right to complain vociferously about mile-long semi-trucks turning out of or into Church Street from Broad, only then to get themselves stuck in the Barker House parking lot.

But these days, I’ll more likely chuckle, and thank the Lord that we live and work together and joke around at Connect Edenton.

Like that little toddler who waved her hand and said “Hallelujah” about driving in Edenton.

Jonathan Tobias is a resident of Edenton.