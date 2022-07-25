ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edenton, NC

Driving in Edenton…

By Jonathan Tobias Columnist
Chowan Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UptEd_0grbTiNY00

You can have a lot of fun on Facebook.

I’m one of the lesser moderators in a local group called “Connect Edenton.” We’re all about making local connections. Most of the time, people ask for recommendations for various services, like where to get a riding mower fixed, or who can put together a garden shed, etc.

Occasionally, we get comments about local concerns.

Recently, I posted this remark: “A semi-good-natured complaint. Just drove about 30 miles in and about our town and didn’t see one turning signal. It’s really a nice invention and I recommend its use highly.”

Boy did I ever get schooled.

One of my friends, Bruce, was quick to explain matters: “Most likely due to the national shortage of turn signal fluid.” But things must have improved. Ann announced that “The auto parts stores have blinker fluid on sale this month. Just $1.95 per quart!”

Grace confirmed my darkest suspicions with this: “My Mom always used to say that drivers were afraid that they would wear the signal mechanism out.”

Mimi appealed to my corporate-technophobia: “That turn signal thingie: isn’t it a luxury add-on, a subscription that costs a small fortune to use it?” To which I added, “You know, you’re absolutely right. I think you have to link it up to Sirius XM.”

But the advanced schooling really set in when two friends told me this:

Brian: “There is a perfectly good explanation for this habit. It’s a small town where everyone knows each other and therefore you know my vehicle, my daily routine, and where I’m obviously going to be turning. All it takes is a little effort on your part to anticipate my sudden braking!”

And Jeffrey: “If you grew up around here, everyone knows you and where you’re going so why use it?”

And finally, the coup de grace from Candace: “You didn’t know? They don’t put them on cars destined for N.C.”

What a blast. This kind of humorous exchange was just what I needed. And it said something about the genteel civility that I’ve come to associate with living here in Edenton.

A few others chimed in and seemed to anticipate this sensibility.

Lisa put up an overwhelmingly adorable gif of a toddler waving her hand and saying “Hallelujah!” She added this: “I must say this is all so darn cute, these small town worries ... I love it, is a big reason why we moved here. Compare it to I-40 at rush hour in the Triangle, or I-75/85 in Atlanta with 12 lanes of traffic, we’ll take this anytime!”

My goodness, yes. I’m a war refugee from driving the parkway at rush hour in Pittsburgh, where the middle finger was permanently stuck up in the driver’s window.

Here, I raise my index finger from the steering wheel at most passersby, and even if they’re going 70 mph down Soundside, they wave right back.

Civility. A sense of gentle humor and genteel dignity. Instead of closeting our crazy old uncles in the back room or some institution, we proudly bring them out on the front porch and have them write columns on this very page (and, some would add, this very column).

Lisa struck a chord. A few of us invoked recent memories of I-95 on weekends in the summer, a moving WalMart parking lot of beach-bound traffic. Or the Washington beltway on any day. Or LA. And need I mention the Big Dig in Boston?

Ann remembered this: “I lived in NJ for several years and you appreciate almost any type of driving in this beautiful small city.”

Beautiful small city.

Well, okay then. I’ll be more patient with local custom. Of less turn signals. Of U-turns at the monument. Of turning right in front of me then proceeding to go 1 mph. I reserve the right to complain vociferously about mile-long semi-trucks turning out of or into Church Street from Broad, only then to get themselves stuck in the Barker House parking lot.

But these days, I’ll more likely chuckle, and thank the Lord that we live and work together and joke around at Connect Edenton.

Like that little toddler who waved her hand and said “Hallelujah” about driving in Edenton.

Jonathan Tobias is a resident of Edenton.

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Two women and toddler unhurt in Edgecombe County shooting

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two Rocky Mount brothers are accused of shooting into a home with two women and a toddler inside. Edgecombe County deputies have charged Christopher Lynch, 36, and Michael Lynch, 31, with three counts of attempted murder and one count of shooting into occupied property. It...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Remember this? Greenville man wins Mega Millions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – So, no one has won that Mega Millions jackpot yet. The next big drawing is Tuesday night with an estimated $810 million on the line. It was just a decade or so ago that a family in Greenville was all the news after they struck it rich. In 2011, James Jones […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WTKR News 3

Recent incidents in West Ghent, Downtown Norfolk spark concern

NORFOLK, Va. - Herman Shelanski was unloading his car after returning from a trip Monday afternoon when he says someone started stealing the bags from his car. "It was hard to believe that in broad daylight and I'm standing right here that they had the audacity to grab stuff out of my trunk right in front of my house," Shelanski told News 3 on Wednesday.
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edenton, NC
City
Washington, NC
State
Washington State
WRAL

Popular Greenville restaurant serves up barbecue and chicken

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Popular Greenville restaurant serves up barbecue and chicken. B's BBQ is a tiny worn out building, but the food often runs out because the barbecue...
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Walmart
WITN

Arrests made in Kinston deadly shootings

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been charged with two of the three early morning shootings that rocked Kinston this morning. Ervin Waters, Jr. has been charged with the murder on Hyman Avenue and the attempted first-degree murder on Adkin Street. Also charged with aid/abet in both shootings is...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Beaufort Co boating accident sends one to Greenville hospital

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A person involved in a boating accident over the weekend is recovering in the hospital. Beaufort County Emergency Management official Chris Newkirk confirms that one victim was airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center on Saturday. Newkirk said the boaters met first responders at 503 Carteret...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
wfxrtv.com

Two teens arrested following shooting at Virginia cemetery

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two teenagers are now in custody following a shooting involving police on East Indian River Road in Norfolk Friday afternoon. The location was Riverside Memorial Park, a cemetery in Norfolk, near the Campostella Bridge. According to Portsmouth police, the shooting occurred during the apprehension of...
NORFOLK, VA
WITN

Six ENC communities among those getting hundreds of millions in clean water funding

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Six communities in Eastern Carolina are among those set to receive hundreds of millions in state water and wastewater infrastructure funding. Gov. Roy Cooper’s office announced Wednesday that communities across the state will get a record $789.4 million in funding to help pay for 385 projects, including 140 construction projects.
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

One killed, three injured in Jamesville crash

JAMESVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was killed and three others were injured in a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning. At approximately 1 a.m. Monday, first responders were dispatched near the intersection of Main Street and U.S. Highway 64 following a report of a possible hit-and-run, according to the Jamesville Community Volunteer Fire Department.
JAMESVILLE, NC
WNCT

Greenville shooting sends man to hospital, suspect arrested

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police were on the scene of a shooting that happened Monday afternoon, which sent a man to the hospital. Police responded around 2:30 p.m. to Brookfield Apartments off Evans Street to a report of shots fired. One person was taken to ECU Health Medical Center after being shot in the leg. Greenville Police Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter said the injury was not life-threatening.
GREENVILLE, NC
rrspin.com

Two roads in Halifax County to become all-way stops

Two roads in Halifax County are among nearly a dozen which will become all-way stops, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The department this week awarded a $580,000 contract to Highway Traffic Control of Durham to do the work, which can begin between August and October. The two...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina man wins $200,000 on lucky scratch-off ticket

The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a big win by a Hertford County man. Ken Gatling, of Ahoskie, tried his luck on a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize. Gatling bought his lucky Double Cash Doubler ticket from the Duck Thru on N.C. 42 West in Ahoskie. He arrived at lottery headquarters July 11 to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,021.
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
Chowan Herald

Chowan Herald

Edenton, NC
172
Followers
402
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the Josephine Leary building in historic downtown Edenton, the Chowan Herald is a weekly publication owned by Adams Publishing Company. The North Carolina Press Association member and award-winning newspaper has covered Chowan County since Aug. 30, 1934. It recently expanded coverage to include eastern Washington counties, as well as Tyrrell and Hyde counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/chowan/

Comments / 0

Community Policy