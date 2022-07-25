ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

China swelters under record heat

By Jade Gao, STR
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R90rL_0grbSoi700
The eastern province of Fujian, and neighbouring Zhejiang, saw temperatures climb above 41 Celsius (106 F) at the weekend /AFP

Cities across China were on red alert for heatwaves on Monday, as tens of millions of people were warned to stay indoors and record temperatures strained energy supply.

Swathes of the planet have been hit by extreme and deadly heatwaves in recent months, from Western Europe in July to India in March to April.

Scientists say the extreme weather has become more frequent due to climate change, and will likely grow more intense as global temperatures continue to rise.

China is no exception and is sweating through one of its hottest summers on record.

In the eastern provinces of Zhejiang and Fujian, the mercury rose above 41 degrees Celsius (106 degrees Fahrenheit) over the weekend, reaching all-time highs in two cities.

People in areas under red heat alerts -- mostly concentrated in the southeast and northwest -- are being ordered to "cease all outdoor activities" and "pay special attention to fire prevention," the national meteorological service said in multiple notices over the weekend.

Saturday marked the "Great Heat" day on China's traditional calendar, long recognised as the hottest period of the year, but this summer has been exceptionally warm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oMuZi_0grbSoi700
A health worker preparing Covid tests sits next to a block of ice in an attempt to cool off as China bakes under record temperatures /AFP/File

Earlier this month Shanghai recorded its highest air temperature -- 40.9C -- since records began in 1873.

The scorching heat sent hundreds of people to the beach in Fujian's Xiamen city on Sunday, while others hid from the sun under hats and face coverings.

China's power grid is also feeling the strain from increased demand for air conditioning, with the country's largest power plants generating at a record capacity in mid-July, according to energy industry publication Sxcoal.

Some local governments have resorted to turning off street lamps and raising peak period electricity tariffs for factories this month.

The ongoing heat wave, which has struck the lower reaches of the Yangtze River especially hard, will also "adversely affect local crops," warned Fu Jiaolan, chief forecaster at the National Meteorological Centre.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Wet bulb’ warning as ‘dangerous and record-breaking heat’ to hit millions in US this week

Over 30 million people are under heat advisories or warnings as extremely high temperatures continue their spread over the southern and central US this week. The National Weather Service says that heat this week will be “well-above normal”, with the potential to break local records. Temperatures around 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) are possible near Dallas, Texas on Monday — with highs above 100F (38C) stretching all the way north into Montana.
MINNESOTA STATE
Science News

Humans may not be able to handle as much heat as scientists thought

More than 2,000 people dead from extreme heat and wildfires raging in Portugal and Spain. High temperature records shattered from England to Japan. Overnights that fail to cool. Brutal heat waves are quickly becoming the hallmark of the summer of 2022. And even as climate change continues to crank up...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Extreme heat warnings in effect in 28 states across US

The National Weather Service has warned that extreme heat will affect more than 100 million people in the US this week, with triple-digit temperatures in some states and broken temperature records in many areas across the country. “Above-normal temperatures will continue to prevail across much of the US through the...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern China#Air Conditioning#Red Heat
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
China
Business Insider

Top US military commanders are worried about what China is up to around the world's most important waterways

US military leaders are increasingly wary of Chinese activity near the maritime chokepoints through which much of the world's commercial and military traffic passes. The latest warnings come from the general in charge of US Southern Command and the general nominated to lead US Africa Command and echo those of other US officials who worry that China's presence around those strategically important waterways could be used to gather information of economic and military value or to interfere with seaborne traffic.
MILITARY
MSNBC

The U.S. is getting stretched too thin to fight China's rise

In a rare joint appearance this month, FBI Director Christopher Wray and Ken McCallum, the head of Britain’s MI5, warned the Western world of the rising threat posed by China. In doing so, they tacitly confirmed that Western efforts to deter Chinese aggression and integrate Beijing into the U.S.-dominated international environment have failed. The two law enforcement leaders detailed China’s efforts to undermine Western integrity, deplete its defensive capabilities and prepare the way for more extraordinary challenges to the global status quo.
FOREIGN POLICY
Fareeha Arshad

Chinese researchers confirmed that they received signals from the outer space

Chinese scientists have claimed that they received signals from a faraway alien civilization through their giant ‘Sky Eye’ telescope. According to a report published by the official Chinese newspaper, ‘Science and Technology Daily’ by the Ministry of Science and Technology, researchers from Beijing University have found multiple technological traces from the civilization that are present far away from our planet.
americanmilitarynews.com

FBI sources: China could disrupt US nuclear missiles and more all over America says new report

For years, Chinese telecommunications companies like Huawei have backed projects to install their equipment near U.S. military installations and critical infrastructure. According to a new report by CNN, federal investigators who have reviewed these projects believe such telecommunications equipment could intercept or even block out critical strategic communications like those used to control the U.S. nuclear arsenal.
NEBRASKA STATE
UPI News

16 U.S. cities could have a climate similar to Middle East by 2100

Lahore, Pakistan, is a historic city in the northeastern part of the country and sits squarely in the Middle East, near Afghanistan, Iran and India. It's the second-largest city in Pakistan, and the summers there routinely see temperatures climb to 104 degrees Fahrenheit or higher. New analysis from Climate Central,...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Intense heat dome descends as one in three Americans under alerts

One in three Americans are currently under an advisory or warning as extreme heat brings another punishing week of soaring temperatures across the country. The dangerous conditions are impacting across the South and Northeast. Large parts of Texas and Oklahoma have seen consecutive days of temperatures well over 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius). On Wednesday afternoon, heat and humidity will combine to make parts of Arkansas feel up to 115F (46C).
TEXAS STATE
Salon

Dawn of the apocalypse: Existential crisis for our species is right here, right now

This article originally appeared at ScheerPost. Used by permission. The past week has seen record-breaking heat waves across Europe. Wildfires have ripped through Spain, Portugal and France. London's fire brigade experienced its busiest day since World War II. The U.K. saw its hottest day on record, reaching 40.3° Celsius, or 104.5° Fahrenheit. In China, more than a dozen cities issued the "highest possible heat warning" this weekend with over 900 million people in China enduring a scorching heat wave along with severe flooding and landslides across large swathes of southern China. Dozens of people have died. Millions of Chinese have been displaced. Economic losses run into the billions of yuan. Droughts, which have destroyed crops, killed livestock and forced many to flee their homes, are creating a potential famine in the Horn of Africa. More than 100 million people in the United States are under heat alerts in more than two dozen states with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s and low 100s. Wildfires have destroyed thousands of acres in California. More than 73 percent of New Mexico is suffering from an "extreme" or "severe" drought. Thousands of people had to flee from a fast-moving brush fire near Yosemite National Park on Saturday and 2,000 homes and businesses lost power.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

AFP

73K+
Followers
31K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy