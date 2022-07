Peach PRC has cancelled all of her remaining Australian shows with Yungblud after contracting COVID. The ‘God is a Freak’ singer has been supporting American musician Yungblud on his Australian leg of his tour. The first show kicked off in Brisbane on July 23rd, and Peach PRC played at the Adelaide show the following night. However, the singer pulled out of Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion show at the last minute last night, and the singer took to her Instagram in tears to express her disappointment.

WORLD ・ 5 HOURS AGO