Elk River, MN

Elk River Police report: Generator stolen while workers at lunch; and thefts of skid steer attachment, catalytic converter and golf clubs

Elk River Star News
 3 days ago

by Joni Astrup

Associate Editor

Generator stolen from construction site while workers were at lunch

A portable red and black Honda 2000 generator was taken from a construction site during the crew’s lunch break.

Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said the construction company foreman reported the theft on Thursday, July 14. It occurred in the 19000 block of Ulysses Street in Elk River, where the crew was working on a new home construction project.

As the work crew returned from lunch, a suspect was seen leaving the area in a white Chevrolet single cab pickup truck, according to the police report.

Skid steer attachment is stolen from home construction site

Equipment was stolen from the site of a home being built by D.R. Horton in the 9800 block of Twin Lakes Parkway in Elk River.

Gacke said the stolen equipment is a bucket sweeper attachment for a skid steer that was used for excavating. It belongs to Miller Brothers Excavating.

The theft was reported Tuesday, July 19.

Thief steals vehicle’s catalytic converter

Police were called at around 1 p.m. Monday, July 18, by a woman who said that the catalytic converter on her vehicle was cut and stolen while the vehicle was parked at her work that day. The theft happened at Purpose Driven Restoration and Remodeling, 325 Main St., Elk River.

Golf clubs stolen; tonneau covers cut

Items worth an estimated $4,330 have been stolen from a vehicle in the 18500 block of Olson Street in Elk River.

Missing are a set of golf clubs and bag, a wireless speaker and sunglasses, according to the police report. There was no damage to the vehicle.

The incident was reported on Monday, July 18.

Other cases of theft and damage to vehicles were also reported to police that day, including:

• Several people reported that the tonneau covers on their vehicles had been cut. Two of the reports came from the 18500 block of Olson Street and two from the 18300 block of Olson Street. No items were taken in those cases.

• A man reported that someone cut the tonneau cover on his APV Drywall work vehicle and stole multiple tool boxes with tools, two spray guns and a roll of spray hose. The theft happened in the 10400 block of Twin Lakes Parkway.

Window broken

Police were dispatched to the 19200 block of Lincoln Street in Elk River shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, for a report of damage to a vehicle. During the night someone had broken a rear side passenger window. Nothing appeared to be missing from the vehicle, which was locked.

Comments / 0

 

Bring Me The News

Man dies in Rush City prison cell

Minnesota Correctional Facility — Rush City prison cell. Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Corrections. Authorities are investigating after a 26-year-old man died in his prison cell at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Rush City this month. According to the Department of the Corrections, Derrick Deangelo Catchings was found unresponsive...
RUSH CITY, MN
Bring Me The News

Man found dead in vehicle near Hutchinson

A man was found dead inside a vehicle in a rural Minnesota Monday morning. The Meeker County Sheriff's Office said at about 6:11 a.m., they received a call about a man who was dead inside a vehicle parked on the side of a road in the 61000 block of 620th Avenue in Greenleaf Township, northwest of Hutchinson.
HUTCHINSON, MN
Elk River Star News

