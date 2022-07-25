ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The top movies on Hulu right now

By Christian Saclao
geekspin
geekspin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough Hulu is best known for its variety of TV series, its selection of movies can actually compete head-to-head with the film libraries of its rival streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. To give you a glimpse of what kind of films the Disney-owned streamer offers, here’s a list...

geekspin.co

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Netflix Announced It's Removing All These Movies And TV Shows In July--Subscribers Won't Be Happy!

It’s officially summertime — what could be more relaxing than returning from a day at the beach or pool to unwind on the couch with a lemonade and your favorite Netflix show? This is the season that traditionally welcomes plenty of box office hits at the movie theater, but if you prefer to cuddle up on the couch in the comfort of your own home, the popular streaming service always has your back and is ready to deliver great entertainment. The only catch? Nothing lasts forever. Even Netflix’s most popular shows and movies are bound to be removed at some point in order to make room for other (hopefully great) picks. Whether you’ve been meaning to catch “Django Unchained” or re-watch (for the hundredth time) “Forrest Gump,” consider this your impetus to waste not another day. Netflix announced it’s removing all these movies and TV shows in July — subscribers won’t be happy, but if you act fast, you can still enjoy some of these gems.
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

10 movies and shows to watch before they leave Netflix in August

Earlier this week, Netflix announced that nearly one million more subscribers have canceled the service. Believe it or not, that is a far better outcome than the company expected. Netflix actually projected a net loss of two million subscribers in Q2 after losing 200,000 in Q1. There are many reasons that subscribers are canceling Netflix, but one might be because so many TV shows and movies leave every month, as will be the case again in August.
TV SHOWS
Business Insider

'The Black Phone' is the latest horror movie from Blumhouse Productions — here's how to watch the supernatural thriller at home

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. "The Black Phone" is now available to stream at home less than one month after it debuted in theaters on June 24. You can rent or buy the horror film from video-on-demand (VOD) retailers like Prime Video and Vudu. "The Black Phone" will also stream on Peacock later this year.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
BGR.com

These 5 new Netflix releases will have everyone glued to their screens next week

Since the debut a little over a month ago now of Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 4, Part 1, viewers around the world have spent just shy of 1 billion hours bingeing this penultimate season of the fan-favorite drama. And given that the second half of Stranger Things’ fourth season has just hit the streamer, there’s no reason to think it won’t achieve a similar viewership result — in addition to easily overshadowing all of the other new Netflix releases debuting on the streamer in the coming days.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Five Must-Stream Movies to Watch on Netflix in July 2022

Since the start of the pandemic, summers have been especially hard for me as a moviegoer. First it was the lack of theaters that was getting me down (after all, who in their right mind was going to risk their life to see something in the multiplex when you could simply stay home and watch the blockbuster hits of yesteryear instead). But now that Covid’s finally caught up to Hollywood’s production cycle and seemingly less movies than ever before are even making it to theaters, the sad fact of the matter is that there simply aren’t enough new movies to see before you start having to circle back around on Thor: Love & Thunder or Top Gun: Maverick yet again.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

This twisted new Netflix true crime documentary will haunt your nightmares

Netflix has given true-crime fans one memorable release after another this year, from The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman to The Tinder Swindler, Inventing Anna, and Bad Vegan also ranking among the best of the genre on the platform. And on Wednesday, July 6, the streamer debuted its newest addition for true-crime aficionados. It’s Girl in the Picture, a documentary with a jaw-dropping story that spans books and a podcast.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivier Megaton
Person
Sigourney Weaver
Person
Woody Harrelson
Person
Dane Dehaan
Person
Eugene Mirman
Person
Loren Bouchard
Person
Zac Efron
Person
Zach Galifianakis
Person
Michael B. Jordan
Person
Luc Besson
Person
Kate Upton
Person
H. Jon Benjamin
Cinemablend

Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What’s Trending On July 24, 2022

There has certainly been no shortage of content on the Netflix Top 10 lists this weekend. When it comes to movies, for instance, there’s action thriller The Gray Man, which features Chris Evans’ critic-pleasing villain. Those who’d prefer a small-screen title can take in the likes of Resident Evil and The Umbrella Academy. Today, to no one’s surprise, there have been a few shake-ups, as some number productions have switched positions. I’m sure you’re eager to know what’s going down (and up, I suppose), so let’s talk things out.
TV SHOWS
epicstream.com

What's New on Amazon Prime Video in August 2022

Welcome to our rundown of everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in August 2022. Amazon Prime Video is releasing some must-see titles this August, giving viewers a late summer slate that will surely entertain fashion fanatics, music enthusiasts, and sports fans. The beginning of the month will see the addition of familiar movies such as Face/Off (1997) and King Kong (1976) as well as seven Star Trek movies.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Action Movies#Amazon Prime Video#Disney#Burgers Movie#The Contractor#The U S Special Forces
Boston

5 must-watch movies and TV shows streaming right now

The best of what's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more. Welcome to Boston.com’s weekly streaming guide. Each week, we recommend five must-watch movies and TV shows available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, and more. Many recommendations are for new...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 10 most-watched series on Netflix from last week

The best of the best series Netflix Always the one that's hearing about TV shows and series to check out on Netflix instead of being the one to suggest them? Want to reverse those roles? You've come to the right place. Check out which have been the most picked series on Netflix over the past week starting July 11:10, "Alone: Season 8" Neflix Hours watched: 15,590,0009. "Boo, Bitch: Limited Series" Netflix Hours watched: 20,610,0008. "Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 21,180,0007. "The Umbrella Academy: Season 3" Hours watched: 27,250,0006. "Stranger Things" Netflix Hours watched: 31,540,0005. "Stranger Things 3" Netflix Hours watched: 33,050,0004. "Stranger Things 2" Netflix Hours watched: 33,790,0003. "Manifest: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 38,200,0002. "Resident Evil: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 72,670,000  1. "Stranger Things 4" Netflix Hours watched: 102,330,00011
TV SERIES
geekspin

Lightyear Disney Plus release date announced

Lightyear is making its streaming debut next month. The computer-animated movie from Disney and Pixar will be available to stream on Disney Plus starting August 3rd. The film’s arrival date on the streaming service is in line with the 45-day theatrical window that Disney movies are getting, with the exception of a few blockbuster hits like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which had a longer theatrical run than most Disney flicks in recent months. Lightyear opened in U.S. theaters on June 17th and is still playing in some cinemas across the country.
MOVIES
ClutchPoints

New to Netflix this Weekend (July 22-24)

We’re gearing up towards the latter half of the month as we look into the shows that are new to Netflix this Weekend of July 22-24. New to Netflix this Weekend (July 22-24) Bad news, guys, Netflix only has four shows new to its platform this weekend, and they all come out on Friday, July 22.
TV SERIES
geekspin

Supernatural prequel The Winchesters gets a release date

The CW has finally set the premiere date for the much-awaited Supernatural prequel, The Winchesters. The Winchesters was first revealed to be part of the network’s fall schedule in May, but it was only last Tuesday when its exact release date was announced. According to a press release detailing...
TV SERIES
geekspin

geekspin

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
656K+
Views
ABOUT

Technology, trends and entertainment for geeks.

 https://geekspin.co

Comments / 0

Community Policy