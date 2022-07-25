Richard Jefferson Trolls Draymond Green For Saying 2017 Warriors Were Better Than 1998 Bulls: "Your 2017 Team is The 2nd Best Team I Played Against"

Q: Ira, it appears that the Suns and Jae Crowder have reached a season-long stalemate on his participation. Is there not some way the Heat could capitalize on this standoff with a trade? What about Duncan Robinson, a draft pick and a supporting player for Crowder? Aside from the pride that would have to be swallowed on both sides, how is this not a win-win for both teams (assuming the salary ...

MIAMI, FL ・ 17 MINUTES AGO