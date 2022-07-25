ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michonne And Rick Will Be Getting Their Own Spinoff Series

By David Martinez
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re a Walking Dead fan, you probably miss former lead characters, Rick Grimes and Michonne. Better yet, how about Richonne? Okay, so I’ll be honest, I wasn’t too big on their romance. As a Walking Dead fan who stuck with the comics, I was hoping for Rick to actually end...

TVLine

Tony Dow Dead at 77, Following Premature Death Announcement

Click here to read the full article. Actor Tony Dow, best known for his role as Wally Cleaver on the classic sitcom Leave It to Beaver, died on Wednesday at the age of 77. Dow was still in hospice care Tuesday when his death was prematurely announced. “Tony’s wife Lauren, who was very distraught, had notified us that Tony had passed and asked that we notify all his fans,” according to a statement on his Facebook page. “As we are sure you can understand, this has been a very trying time for her. We have since received a call from...
TVOvermind

Five Movies To Watch When You’re Done With “Downton Abbey: A New Era”

Downton Abbey: A New Era, the sequel to the 2019 film Downton Abbey, both written by Julian Fellowes, hit theaters last May 29, 2022. In the film, the Crawley family travels to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the dowager countess’s newly inherited villa. The story is set in 1922, and Simon Curtis directed the film. The cast includes Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, Maggie Smith, Laura Carmichael, Imelda Staunton, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ed Speleers, and Tuppence Middleton. The New York Times published a review of the film and wrote, “Fellowes manages to navigate “Downton Abbey” to charm both reactionaries and revolutionaries, finagling a sequence that allows the staff to usurp the formal dining room while the rich serve themselves at a buffet.
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Alisa Reyes?

During the 1990s, All That was easily one of the most popular shows in Nickelodeon’s Saturday night (SNICK) lineup. The series, which was a sketch comedy show geared toward a younger audience, was full of memorable skits and jokes. It also had a stellar cast full of talented young people. Alisa Reyes was among the show’s original cast members, and she was well-liked among fans. However, her time on the show was fairly short compared to some of its other stars. Alisa left after three seasons. In the more than 20 years since then, lots of people have been curious to know whatever happened to her. Let’s talk about what Alisa Reyes has been up to since All That.
TVOvermind

“Treasure Planet” Turns 20 In 2022

Disney fans rejoice! The year 2022 marks the 20th anniversary of Treasure Planet, and to celebrate we are calling for a rewatch. This underrated sci-fi movie is one of Disney’s most unique creations, and it deserves to be seen by a new generation of fans. For anyone whose classic Disney movie memory is failing them, here’s a refresher of what Treasure Planet is about: Treasure Planet tells the story of Jim Hawkins, a young man who dreams of adventure on the high seas. When he stumbles upon a map to the legendary Treasure Planet, he sets sail on a journey to find the fabled treasure.
TVOvermind

“Titanic” Turns 25 In 2022

When Titanic was released in theaters in 1997, no one could have predicted the cultural phenomenon it would become. Twenty-five years later, the film is still considered one of the greatest ever made. It has been watched by millions of people all over the world, and its legacy continues to be remembered. The movie tells the story of the sinking of the Titanic, one of the deadliest maritime disasters in history. The film is a love story set against the backdrop of this tragedy, and it features some of the most iconic scenes in cinema history. In a review by The Santa Cruz Sentinel, Wallace Baine wrote of the movie: “Titanic was expected to be impressive. It is, friends, much more than that. It attains a state of humbling majesty, evoking with a sense of unashamed grandeur a terribly out-of-style but vital emotion, awe.” In 2022, Titanic will celebrate its 25th anniversary, and there is no doubt that fans will flock to see it again on the big screen. It’s a movie you’ve probably watched a million times already, but in commemoration of its 25th anniversary, it wouldn’t hurt to give Titanic the love it deserves in its silver year. Here are a few reasons to watch Titanic on its 25th anniversary in 2022:
TVOvermind

“Simone” Turns 20 In 2022

This year, Simone turns 20 years old. It’s hard to believe that it has been two decades since this mind-bending thriller was released in theaters. Critics panned the movie when it first came out, but time has a way of changing perspective. It has since grown a cult following and has discovered a newfound appreciation for the storyline and its wonderful cast. But before we discuss that, here’s a refresher on what the movie is about, via Rotten Tomatoes: “A contemporary satire on Hollywood, “Simone” is the story of disillusioned producer Viktor Taransky (Al Pacino), who creates the first totally believable synthetic actress, Simone. However, swept up by her instant success, including a major singing career, the producer cannot bear to admit his fraud to the world or himself.” In 2022, on the film’s 20th anniversary, we should take another look at Simone. Here are a few reasons why the movie should be rewatched on its 20th anniversary this year:
TVOvermind

Movie Review: Multiverse

What might happen if you came face to face with yourself? What thoughts would run through your head? Would you be ready to kill the other you, or let them live in the hopes that they would eventually find a way back to their alternate dimension? These are all good questions to ask since they’re the type of questions one might ask when presented with the reality that’s staring them right in the face. When Loretta, Amy, Danny, and Gerry go mucking about with an attempt to find a parallel universe, therefore instilling the thought that there are infinite universes beyond our own, they end up setting in place a chain of events that becomes far more dangerous than they could have imagined. Multiverse is an interesting movie to watch since it’s a big step above the regular Indie movie and is set on delivering a story that would ask serious questions concerning what people might do when presented with their own desires, fears, iniquities, and failures in the form of another living person. But somewhere along the line, the acting does start to fade a bit, as was kind of expected.
TVOvermind

Movie Review: We Need to Talk About Kevin

Movies about problem kids usually come down to the revelation that there’s something wrong with their home life, or something wrong in their body chemistry, or something that’s easy to explain. We Need to Talk About Kevin doesn’t really give the audience that kind of mild relief since from start to finish one has to wonder which way they need to turn to make sense of this mess. To be fair, the movie does what it needs to do, which is to keep people on their toes and wonder why in the world Kevin is such an unholy terror, but feeling sorry for Eva is kind of difficult given that she isn’t the easiest person to be empathetic toward. If anything, Eva is kind of a miserable human being in a lot of ways since she makes it clear at times that she didn’t want to be a mother. When her second child, Celia, comes along, she’s already been at her wit’s end with Kevin and is fully ready to embrace a child that actually does what she says.
TVOvermind

“White Oleander” Turns 20 In 2022

In 2002, the movie White Oleander hit theaters, and it has been captivating audiences ever since. The film is based on the novel of the same name by Janet Fitch, and tells the story of a young girl named Astrid who is sent to live from foster home to foster home after her mother is convicted of murder. This riveting drama has some great performances from its cast, including Michelle Pfeiffer, Renee Zellweger, and Robin Wright.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

“Ghost Ship” Turns 20 In 2022

Ghost Ship is a horror movie that was released in 2002 and quickly became a cult classic. It tells the story of a group of cruise ship workers who are targeted by an evil entity that lives on the ship. Ghost Ship is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2022, and we think it deserves to be rewatched. The movie has some great special effects, and it’s still very creepy today. The movie was critically panned during its release, with reviewers tearing the movie apart. One of the more gracious reviews of the movie, from Behind The Lens, wrote: “Not a masterful script by veteran John Pogue and collaborator Mark Hanlon… it nevertheless gets the job done, thanks to Beck, Tattersall and Hobbs, giving us a haunting little tale set on the high seas, just perfect for a Halloween viewing.” It has since grown a cult following over the years, and people have started looking at it with renewed interest. If you’re looking for a good horror movie to watch, there’s nothing better than to see Ghost Ship on its 20th anniversary in 2022.
