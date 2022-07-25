ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Jailhouse Rock made prison seem like fun’: Billy Gibbons’s honest playlist

By As told to Rich Pelley
 3 days ago
‘There are plenty of unwanted songs in my head’: Billy Gibbons (centre), with ZZ Top bandmates, the late Dusty Hill (left) and Frank Beard.

The first song I remember hearing

My father was a concert pianist and conductor, so I have vivid memories of listening to Clair de Lune by Debussy on the living room Steinway as a near-constant, go-to pleasantry.

The first single I bought

When I was five, my mom took me and my sister to see Elvis Presley when Jailhouse Rock was just beginning to hit. I just couldn’t believe the idea of having a wild party in a jail. It made prison seem like fun!

The song I do at karaoke

Hello Darlin’ by Conway Twitty. Conway was inspired by his dad – a captain on a Mississippi River barge – and learned to sing from the infamous King Biscuit Time Flower Hour broadcasts on [American radio station] KFFA. I like it because the bulk of the lyrics are spoken, not sung.

The song I inexplicably know every lyric to

I’ve always loved the poetic allure and unrelenting grind of Tumbling Dice by the Rolling Stones, especially when it gets to the “You got to roll me” chorus. Dice are one of my passions, so if I’m ever passing a casino I always have to go in for a roll.

The best song to play at a party

Treat Her Right by Roy Head is a whirlwind of energy with a message that everybody agrees with. Watching Roy’s take-no-prisoners performance, you have to ask how a human being could be so flexible.

The song I can no longer listen to

There are plenty of unwanted songs that stick in my head. At the moment it’s Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree by Tony Orlando and Dawn, despite efforts to lose it.

The song I secretly like but tell everyone I hate

The Warrior by Scandal wasn’t a critics’ favourite, but singer Patty Smyth really delivers, so it kind of grabs you. Kids in America by Kim Wilde is equally undeniable: you have no choice but to surrender.

The song I can’t help singing

Jackson by Johnny Cash and June Carter. They got married in a fever, so this expresses so much realism. Those two were something!

The song I want played at my funeral

Park Avenue Beat, also known as the theme song from the original Perry Mason TV series, written by composer Fred Steiner – who composed themes for Rawhide, Gunsmoke, Have Gun – Will Travel and Rocky and Bullwinkle – would add a bit of drama and suspense to the proceedings.

My favourite song of all time

Someday by the Strokes. It evokes the memories of the headiest days of youth, with that mix of nostalgia, urgency, and lyrics like poetry.

The song that is my actual favourite

Love Is a Losing Game by Amy Winehouse says everything about life, love and loss. She sings with the spirit of Billie Holiday and Nina Simone. And the tragedy … humans are a bit rubbish, man. We make mistakes, we don’t get it right. There’s great room for growth if you are self-aware enough to realise you’ve got something wrong..

ZZ Top’s new album RAW is out now.

