Born to parents from Taiwan and the Ivory Coast, international hairstylist Wendy Yang has accomplished much over the past several years. Her career in hairstyling was jump-started when she was awarded a bronze medal for her hairstyling skills at the 2015 World Skills competition. Hosted that year in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, the worldwide event was created to bring together young professionals to compete against others in various vocational skills categories. After winning this award, her love for hairdressing would further be solidified and she would soon travel around countries like Thailand and Japan to learn about the different hairstyling techniques popular there.

