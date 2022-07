The Orange County Fair is back, which means it’s time for me to once again eat my way through the crazy and creative culinary concoctions found only at the fair. Nearly 100 food venders are scattered around the fairgrounds, which means there is something for everyone. On a diet? Not at the OC Fair. Diets go out the window when bacon-wrapped turkey legs go in your mouth.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO