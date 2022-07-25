Two teens dead, one injured in north Columbus crash involving stolen vehicle
According to NBC4i, two teenage boys are dead and a third is injured after a crash involving a stolen vehicle in north Columbus Sunday night, police said.
Columbus police confirmed the crash happened at approximately 8:20 p.m. in the area of St. Clair Avenue and East Fifth Avenue.
Police said a group of teenagers was driving a stolen Hyundai when it crashed into a brick building and flipped over.
A police helicopter was in the area in North Columbus where the Hyundai was stolen from at the time and was able to follow the car, according to police. The vehicle was not being chased by police cruisers.
One of the teens was taken to Grant Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
For the full NBC4 story click here
