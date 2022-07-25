ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Two teens dead, one injured in north Columbus crash involving stolen vehicle

By Nia Noelle
Magic 95.5
Magic 95.5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HcwiJ_0grbJZAd00

According to NBC4i, two teenage boys are dead and a third is injured after a crash involving a stolen vehicle in north Columbus Sunday night, police said.

Columbus police confirmed the crash happened at approximately 8:20 p.m. in the area of St. Clair Avenue and East Fifth Avenue.

Police said a group of teenagers was driving a stolen Hyundai when it crashed into a brick building and flipped over.

A police helicopter was in the area in North Columbus where the Hyundai was stolen from at the time and was able to follow the car, according to police. The vehicle was not being chased by police cruisers.

One of the teens was taken to Grant Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Comments / 3

Carla Justus
2d ago

an this is what happens when u keep skating them.in an then releasing them to their mothers there kids been stealing cars for months shooting at people causing wrecks destroying people's cars get it together Franklin county ur system is failing kids are dying

Reply
3
 

23-Year-Old Man Shot in Columbus

COLUMBUS, OH- The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at the 800 Block of Wedgewood Avenue on Thursday. The victim stated he was outside when he heard several gunshots. He also told police that he saw a group of men in the distance. Once the shots...
