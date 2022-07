Whether it's the use of the color green in marketing materials, images of nature in advertisements, surface-level commitments to sustainability, a lack of reporting on environmental impact, or products claiming to be organic and natural -- the sins of greenwashing are all around us. Coined in the 1980s, greenwashing is not new. However, increased criticism from consumers, investors, regulators, and sustainable companies has set the stage for a long overdue conversation on corporate transparency -- and why it's needed now more than ever.

ECONOMY ・ 21 HOURS AGO