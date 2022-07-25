ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TEEN Program (6-12) - Wacky Wild Water Games

aberdeen.sd.us
 3 days ago

Have a whale of a good time...

www.aberdeen.sd.us

Comments / 0

Related
Lefty Graves

Co-worker spiked sandwich so lunch thief will stop stealing lunches

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Working at a large corporation can have its pros and cons. One of the major cons was becoming a huge issue among my co-workers. Someone was stealing lunches out of the refrigerator. Since we only had 30 minutes for lunch, this was quite annoying. We had to spend part of our time searching for another lunch, usually at a fast food place packed full of other people in quest of a lunch.
Upworthy

16-year-old boy wears red dress to prom cheered on by classmates and teachers at school

A 16-year-old boy is being showered with love and support after he wore a red dress to his school prom. Korben spoke out his wish of wearing a dress to his prom when he was 12 years old and he lived that dream when he turned 16. The boy wore a sequined tuxedo and ballgown skirt and was cheered on by pupils and staff at Archbishop Sancroft High School in Harleston, Norfolk, reported the BBC. His mother, Nina Green, shared a photo of the 16-year-old wearing the dress. "At age 12, my son announced he wanted to go to his school prom in a gown. Four years later we made it happen. I’m so incredibly proud of him for being true to himself and the reception he got from his whole school was incredible," she wrote while sharing the pictures. "He wants to go as himself, while expressing his feminine side — with a tuxedo on the top and a dress at the bottom, very much influenced by (actor) Billy Porter. He wanted to be Korben... but in a dress."
HIGH SCHOOL
Daily Mail

Texas cancer survivor, 28, reveals how state's heartbeat law banned her from aborting longed-for miracle baby who was too disabled to survive: Forced to drive 10 hours to New Mexico clinic where pro-lifers called her a murderer

A Texas cancer survivor who suffered three miscarriages was banned from aborting a longed-for pregnancy in her home state on discovering the fetus was too disabled to survive. Kailee DeSpain, 28, and her husband were forced to make a 10 hour trip to New Mexico in February after a 16 week scan revealed their son Finley had an unsurvivable condition called triploidy.
TEXAS STATE
The US Sun

I’m a teen mum after falling pregnant at 14 – I was back at school six weeks post birth and took my baby to prom

A SCHOOLGIRL who fell pregnant at 14 has proven her critics wrong as she returned to school, sat her GCSEs - and celebrated by taking her infant son to her school prom. Ashleigh Hazelton, 16, based in Ipswich, Suffolk shocked the students, parents and teachers alike of Westbourne Academy, Ipswich when she arrived holding her prom date, baby Lorenzo, who has just turned one.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Charlie Teo patient who was given a 'last chance at life' after brain surgery is in his final moments as his heartbroken wife and four kids get ready to 'rebuild their life' without him

An ex-Charlie Theo patient who was given 'one last chance' at life after surgery is tragically now in his final moments as his heartbroken wife and kids get ready to say goodbye. Diego Wernicke has been battling a brain tumour since 2019 and visited Dr Teo's clinic in Sydney in...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy