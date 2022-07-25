ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Jason Momoa involved in head-on crash with motorcyclist in California

By Lorraine Taylor
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Jason Momoa was involved in a head-on crash involving a motorcyclist on a Los Angeles-area highway over the weekend, according to the California Highway Patrol. The "Aquaman" and "Game of Thrones" actor was driving along...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Key News Network

Driver Ejected, Killed in Crash on I-5 Freeway

Sun Valley, Los Angeles, CA: A driver was found ejected and lifeless after crashing on the I-5 Freeway around 11:49 p.m. Sunday, July 24, in the Sun Valley area of Los Angeles in the San Fernando Valley. The Los Angeles City Fire Department and California Highway Patrol responded to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Family identifies 2 teenagers fatally shot in Coachella

A GoFundMe page set up to help cover the funeral expenses of two teens who were gunned down in Coachella earlier this week had raised about $3,800 of its $20,000 goal as of Saturday morning. The victims — a 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl — were fatally shot around 8...
HeySoCal

Woman falls to her death from bridge in San Pedro

A woman fell to her death from the Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro Tuesday evening. Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were called about 6:55 p.m. to the area of the bridge on reports of a possible jumper and found the woman had “plummeted to her death” prior to their arrival, according to the department’s Nicholas Prange.
CBS LA

2 former police officers charged with kidnapping woman while working illegally as bounty hunters

Two former police officers are scheduled to face a judge Wednesday on suspicion of kidnapping a woman while illegally working as bounty hunters.Rodger Jeffrey Corbett, 49, of Corona, and Kevin Andrew Pederson, 34, of Fullerton, were scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on three felony counts each of kidnapping, false imprisonment by violence, menace, fraud or deceit, and an enhancement with firearm in the commission of a felony.An investigation was launched by the state Department of Insurance after social media video surfaced of the two men misidentified as undercover police officers, trying to find a person who missed court appearances. Investigators...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox News

Fox News

772K+
Followers
171K+
Post
644M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy