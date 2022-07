Mayor Don Walters announces that the city's National Night Out will be held Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. The free event will be held, rain or shine, in the Cuyahoga Falls City Hall and Natatorium parking lots, 2310 Second St. Participants may enter the event off Fourth Street.

CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH ・ 23 MINUTES AGO